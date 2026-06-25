Music fans claim they were targeted over Palestine T-shirts at Cardiff events

Adam Johannes

A company providing security at many major music events in Cardiff has been accused of targeting support for Palestine.

The claims come after a man was refused entry to the Welsh language festival, Tafwyl, because of a Palestine solidarity T-shirt.

Now two more people have come forward alleging they were challenged by Rubicon security staff over clothing expressing support for Palestinians.

One concert-goer says he was pulled out of a queue and held back for 20 minutes while Rubicon staff sought approval from management over whether he would be allowed in. Another claims she was initially told by Rubicon staff she could not enter Tafwyl wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt before later being allowed in.

Darren Hamer said the experience left him shocked: “I went to see Garbage and Skunk Anansie at Cardiff Castle on Monday evening and while the concert itself was excellent, the night started with an incredibly stressful and frustrating experience.”

“While I was standing in the queue waiting to get into the venue, I was pulled aside by event security. They held me back for about 20 minutes, completely delaying my entry. The reason given was that they needed confirmation that I was allowed in because of my T-shirt and whether it constituted ‘a political statement’.”

“While I was stuck there, the security staff took a photo of me and phoned their management. Why? All because of the shirt I was wearing.”

“The T-shirt, designed by Katherine Hamnett, featured the words ‘Love’ and ‘Palestine’. The shirt isn’t political at all – it’s humanitarian. It simply features the words ‘Love’ and ‘Palestine’.”

Screwed-up

He believes he may have been turned away altogether had he not challenged the decision: “I pleaded my case and pointed out how ridiculous it was. Had I just accepted it, I’m sure they wouldn’t have had any issue taking the easy option and denying me entry.”

Hamer said Shirley Manson, Garbage’s lead singer, has herself worn a T-shirt saying “Stop Killing Children” and has used her position on stage many times to criticise events in the Middle East: “If you book two politically outspoken bands, you are accepting of the fanbase these bands attract.”

“What kind of screwed-up society have we become where the mere mention of Palestine is seen as so controversial that it can literally stop someone getting into a concert? Since when is having the word ‘Love’ on your shirt considered a rogue political statement?”

“I know it’s not the band or Garbage’s management at fault here – this is entirely on the event organisers and the third-party security company they chose to hire.”

His account follows an incident at Tafwyl last Saturday involving Dafydd Oliver.

In footage seen by Nation.Cymru, Oliver, who was wearing a Palestine solidarity T-shirt, is pulled from the queue and told by Rubicon security the issue is the “political views” on the T-shirt: “We’re not here to put that on display, and for that reason… you will not be allowed in today.”

Another festival-goer, Maggie Morgan of Cardiff Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said she decided to wear a “Free Palestine” T-shirt to Tafwyl the next day after reading about the incident.

“To test out the situation and to express solidarity with Palestinians on behalf of all Welsh people, I arrived at Tafwyl on Sunday afternoon wearing a T-shirt saying ‘Free Palestine’.”

According to Morgan, security staff immediately challenged her: “I was approached by a female Rubicon security officer who told me, in Welsh, that I couldn’t enter wearing that T-shirt.”

She said she began arguing her case before another member of staff intervened: “Suddenly another Rubicon officer came over and said, ‘It’s fine, let her in.'”

Incompetence

Morgan said the first Rubicon employee appeared confused about the difference between Palestine and Palestine Action, which has been proscribed by the UK Government.

“The female officer said she thought Tafwyl had banned Palestine, and I told her that Palestine is a country, not a proscribed organisation. She did not seem to know the difference between the word ‘Palestine’ and the words ‘Palestine Action’.”

“I was allowed into the festival wearing the T-shirt and I put it down to Rubicon’s incompetence and lack of staff training.”

Once inside the festival, she said the reaction from the public was overwhelmingly supportive: “Lots of people gave me the thumbs up or came over to say ‘da iawn’. I also saw other people wearing Palestine scarves and T-shirts later in the evening.”

“I am angry that ordinary citizens are being made to feel criminalised for showing support for a just cause. The Palestine Action proscription is having a ripple effect across the whole of society, and I hope that the government sees sense and removes it as soon as possible.”

Transparent account

Plaid Cymru Senedd Members Sarah Rees and Peredur Owen Griffiths said they “have issued a formal letter to Menter Caerdydd, organisers of Tafwyl, and Rubicon Wales, the security company contracted for the event, to gain a full and transparent account involving attendees wearing clothing expressing support for Palestine. The aim of this action will hopefully help ensure that concerns are properly addressed and allow focus to return to the many successes of this year’s festival.”

Rees said there appeared to have been “a misinterpretation of guidance” and warned that unclear instructions may have led to attendees being challenged unnecessarily. She called on Rubicon to review its training and procedures to prevent similar incidents happening again. The politicians also stressed that people should be able to express solidarity with Palestine.

Rubicon Facilities Management and Depot Live, which organised the Garbage and Skunk Anansie concert, were contacted for comment.