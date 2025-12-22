Musical magic as orchestra duo bring festive cheer to care homes

Christmas cheer rang out at two neighbouring care homes thanks to a virtuoso visit from professional musicians.

The festive treat came as the NEW Sinfonia orchestra gears up for its New Year Gala concert – supported by the Wrexham-based Pendine Park care organisation through it Pendine Arts and Community Trust.

Residents at Pendine’s Penybryn care home were treated to a show-stopping performance from harpist Bethan Conway and flautist Charlotte Thomas who encouraged everyone to join in the seasonal sing-along.

The pair, both players with NEW Sinfonia, delivered an uplifting programme, followed by a second session at the Highfield care home next door.

Pendine Park has long been a supporter of NEW Sinfonia via PACT set up by Pendine owners Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, to support arts and community activities.

This year it is sponsoring the orchestra’s New Year gala concert on January 3, to be staged for the first ever time at the William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Since being founded by Wrexham brothers Robert and Jonathan Guy, it has grown into a flagship orchestra for North Wales.

Talented singer and actress Catrin Mai Edwards, 26, from will take centre stage as a guest soloist at the family friendly event.

Catrin, who now lives in London, will be singing her own selection of West End musical theatre hits into the occasion, alongside the orchestra’s spectacular programme of barnstorming Viennese waltzes and mesmerising classical marches.

Jon Guy said: “Catrin’s musical theatre expertise will add an extra dynamic to our annual gala concert which we’re sure audiences of all ages will love.

“It means the show will be jam-packed with musical gems, some of which past visitors may have enjoyed before, others which will be new to them and to us as players. But it’s always a positive move to stretch our musical boundaries.

“The idea is to offer something for everyone, beloved show tunes alongside the classic sound of the Viennese concert hall. It will be a programme to leave everyone going home with a spring in their step.”

This was not the first time Bethan and Charlotte have played for residents of Pendine Park care homes.

Bethan said: “We always love meeting the Pendine Park residents and their wonderful staff, it’s a joy for us to be able to play for them. They always greet us so warmly and are hugely appreciative of the music.”

Penybryn resident Barry Jones, particularly enjoyed Bethan and Charlotte’s rendition of a classical piece by French composer Debussy. Titled En Bateau, it reflected on the romantic journey of party of people who go out sailing at dusk on a dark lake.

Barry said: “That was beautiful, just beautiful.”

Fellow resident Carole Ball agreed, adding: “It was quite spine-tingling. I even felt it in the ends of my little toes.”

Bethan told the residents that she and Charlotte decided to include it in their hour-long programme because it was the first piece of music they ever played together as the duo, Hefin, when they started to do outreach sessions more than 10 years ago.

Bethan said: “We first met when we were both members of the North Wales Youth Orchesta. Then when we found our musical styles just clicked, we started playing together as a duo back in 2011.”

Both are now long-standing members of NEWSinfonia orchestra and were thrilled to be asked by the orchestra to return to Pendine Park for this special occasion.

Bethan said: “It is a great honour for us and we love it when the residents come up with some quirky ideas for tunes to perform for them.”

The pair also played A Carol of Bells, which was the soundtrack to the popular movie, Home Alone, followed by the classic Walking on Air, from the film The Snowman.

They added some Welsh language hymns and traditional carols into the mix including Oh Holy Night and In the Bleak Midwinter, before moving on to some jazzy renditions of old time hits, Santa Baby, and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. Then there were family favourites like Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Resident Tony Ithell could not help but clap along to the music, saying: “It’s lovely, they play so well together. It brightened up my day.”

Pendine Park Consultant Artist in Residence Sarah Edwards said all the residents were delighted to welcome back Bethan and Charlotte.

She said: “It’s always good to see them. We were so happy to have them here in the run up to Christmas and to perform some of the music which might well be performed at NEW Sinfonia’s New Year Gala this year. It brings a real taste of the gala to those of us who cannot make it to the actual event at William Aston Hall.

“It’s incredibly kind of Bethan and Charlotte and everyone at NEW Sinfonia to help make this happen. I know our residents loved it.”

As a gesture of thanks Sarah and Pendine resident Lynn Kelly presented Bethan and Charlotte with an orchid gift plant each.

For more information about the concert at the William Aston Hall in Wrexham at 3pm on Saturday, January 3, visit: https://williamastonwrexham.com/event/NEW Sinfonia-gala and for details of NEW Sinfonia visit: www.NEWSinfonia.org.uk