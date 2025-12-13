Muslim Council of Wales condemns ‘horrifying’ Cardiff terror plot

The Muslim Council of Wales (MCW) has issued a stark warning about rising extremism and community tensions after it emerged that two 18-year-olds allegedly plotted violent attacks on a Cardiff mosque and a Jewish cemetery.

The organisation said it was “deeply disturbed” by news that the teenagers Rhys Edwards and Talan Gethin Vincent are accused of preparing acts of terrorism between October and November this year, including researching targets, visiting locations and attempting to obtain firearms.

Both appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey on Friday for a preliminary hearing, where the court was told they intend to plead not guilty.

A three-week trial is due to begin at Bristol Crown Court in February 2027, with a further pre-trial hearing set for March.

Responding to the allegations, the MCW said such plots threaten the long-held vision of a Wales built on community cohesion.

Secretary General Dr Abdul Azim Ahmed said: “The planned attack is horrifying, but it is not surprising that two men have been radicalised. There are those in our society, online, and in the public eye who are emboldening division between neighbours.”

He warned that Wales has witnessed a worrying rise in anti-Muslim incidents: “In the last year, Wales has seen attacks on mosques, anti-Muslim vandalism, and increasingly exclusionary attitudes towards Muslims in education, the workplace, and politics.”

Dr Ahmed emphasised the deep historical roots of Islam in Wales: “Islam is a Welsh religion, it has been at home here for centuries and will continue to flourish. Wales has always been at its strongest together, and we must find common cause with each other against hate.”

The MCW urged Muslims to remain vigilant but not fearful, advising communities to take sensible precautions to protect mosques and families, and to verify information before sharing it — a reference to the role misinformation can play in fuelling division.

Hatred

The attempted attack, which prosecutors say also targeted a Jewish burial site, has underscored the shared risks facing minority groups. Community and faith organisations have long warned that hatred directed at one group often spills over to others.

The MCW reiterated its call for stronger cooperation between authorities and affected communities to ensure that everyone in Wales can practise their faith “freely and without fear”.

As the case moves towards trial, the judge told the defendants to work closely with their legal teams, saying it was important their “interests are fully looked after”.