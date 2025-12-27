Muslim youth to lead New Year’s Day street clean-up in Wales

Following the opening of the Baitur Raheem Mosque in Cardiff, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Wales are undertaking a New Year’s Day street clean up.

On 1 January 2026, Ahmadi Muslim youth from across the country will be cleaning up streets and public spaces as part of an initiative led by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association UK.

An annual occurrence, the community collected hundreds of bags of litter on January 1 2025. More than 1,700 people took part in the event in cities including Cardiff, London, Liverpool, Manchester, and Glasgow.

This year’s clean-up will involve removing litter and debris from roads, pavements, parks and neighbourhood areas around Cardiff.

The community explained: “While many people will still be resting after New Year’s Eve celebrations, our senior and younger youth will be volunteering in the early hours — even in freezing weather — to help support local councils and communities.”

The initiative aims to reflect the community’s values of service to humanity, environmental care, and civic responsibility.

This is inspired by the Islamic teachings of cleanliness and compassion, outlined by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad at the opening of the Baitur Raheem Mosque in late November 2025.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s first purpose-built mosque in Wales, it has space for over 500 worshippers, aiming to stand as a “shining beacon of peace, love, and harmony”.

At the outset of his address, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad said: “The purpose of this Mosque, like all true mosques, is to serve as a sacred place where people gather to worship Allah. Moreover, wherever we build a Mosque, it also stands as a testament to our commitment to our neighbours and the local community.

“According to Islam’s teachings, when Ahmadi Muslims gather here to pray for themselves, they shall also pray for the peace, well-being and security of all people… Muslims are instructed to identify and help those who have no one else.”

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad added: “Let me reassure you; our Mosques are not built to sow disorder or to incite division. Rather, they stand as shining beacons of peace, love, and harmony.

“A Mosque only serves its purpose when it is used for both the worship of God and also to manifest Islam’s true teachings of kindness, love, and compassion for all mankind.

“The Holy Quran strongly emphasises the rights of one’s neighbours. Therefore, every Ahmadi Muslim who shall worship here is obliged to care for all of you and to manifest kindness and compassion.”

Earlier, during guest remarks, a video message from the Rt Hon Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, congratulated the Community on the inauguration and praised its charitable work and guiding principle, “Love for All, Hatred for None.”

Building on this sentiment, Jane Hutt MS, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and representative of the First Minister of Wales, described the occasion as a “proud and historic moment” for both the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and the people of Wales.

The volunteer New Year’s Day street clean-up is one of a variety of community initiatives hosted by the community, which they hope show how faith‑based youth groups continue to contribute meaningfully to Welsh society.

The community added: “The effort also highlights how young people are actively working to improve public spaces and strengthen community cohesion throughout Wales.”