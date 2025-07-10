‘My wife passed away eight months after we married – I’m remembering her with a special dedication’

A former Royal Marine who lost his wife nine months after a terminal cancer diagnosis is returning to the park where they married to remember her.

Gavin Windham, 40, married his partner Jo in the grounds of Bedwellty House and Park, Tredegar, shortly after the couple received news that Jo had secondary cancer, and they were referred to Hospice of the Valleys.

Their two children were five and eight when Jo passed away at their home in Blaenau Gwent in November 2021, aged 40.

Gavin will join hundreds of others remembering loved ones by dedicating a daisy to honour Jo’s life at a special commemorative event at Bedwellty House and Park on Sunday, July 13.

The former Royal Marine who served in Afghanistan in 2007 said Hospice of the Valleys provided consistent support as Jo’s illness progressed, which continued as the family adjusted to life without her.

“In essence, Jo was the heart and soul of the family,” Gavin said.

“She was the one that organised all the trips to the beach, we’d take the kids on holiday and Jo was very much just for the family. She was completely and utterly selfless in, well, in all ways. She sacrificed any time out to spend with us and the kids.”

Gavin said he didn’t initially understand what a hospice did but quickly learned about the incredible work they do to assist families around end-of-life care. They provided nursing care at home for Jo, helped make necessary changes to their home, and were able to offer advice and reassurance to Gavin.

“To have the ability to have someone available on the phone 24/7, for me in particular, to know that I was able to support Jo in any and every way that she needed,” Gavin said.

“I knew there was someone available for me to speak to as a sounding board. I didn’t need to burden Jo with my thoughts and burden her with my worries, I had the Hospice for that.”

Gavin added: “No one, certainly in the younger generation, no one thinks this will happen to them. I didn’t. Everyone plans for the future. Everyone plans for mortgages and kids and houses and holidays. For the nice things that come.

“It can happen to you. You don’t plan for it. You don’t think it will be you. So I think, you know, fundraising and supporting Hospice of the Valleys – it’s a must have.”

This summer, Hospice of the Valleys is inviting people to dedicate a daisy to honour the life of a loved one’s and join their Forever in Bloom flower display at Bedwellty House and Park from Friday, July 11 to Sunday, July 13.

On Sunday, July 13, there will be a free family-friendly day of celebration and remembrance, including family activities from 11am, and a commemorative event with live music and entertainment, which will start at 1pm in the bandstand.

Sarah Harries, Head of Clinical Services at Hospice of the Valleys, said: “Moments where we can come together as a community and celebrate our loved ones is so important. Not only to keep their memories alive, but to see the community around us, who are there to support us, during those really difficult times.”

She added: “Like many Hospices, we rely on the support of local people. We’ve been here, supporting the Blaenau Gwent community for nearly 40 years, and events like Forever in Bloom ensures that our vital work can continue.

“We’d like to say thank you to everyone who has already supported us, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our Forever in Bloom celebration.”

Purchase a daisy today at https://www.hospiceofthevalleys.org.uk/forever-in-bloom/

