‘My work is done’ – Starmer leaves No 10 with Burnham poised for power

Speaking in Downing Street before heading to Buckingham Palace to offer his resignation to the King, Sir Keir said he would “pass the baton” to Andy Burnham.

Sir Keir Starmer has said “my work is done” and “I go with a smile” in his final speech as prime minister.

The departing premier, who was joined by his wife Lady Victoria Starmer, colleagues and friends in Downing Street, said the country was “stronger and fairer” than when Labour took office.

He said: “I am about to visit His Majesty the King to offer my resignation and close the book on my time as prime minister. My work is done.

“In six and a half years, I took our party from a historic defeat in 2019, changed it so it was fit to face the country and won a landslide general election victory in 2024.

“Since then, it has been the privilege of my life to serve you and this great country as prime minister, and I am confident that Britain is now stronger and fairer than it was two years ago.”

His final exit from No 10 was quieter than when he announced he would be resigning as a Metropolitan Police ban prevented protesters including anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray from playing loud music outside Downing Street to drown out his words.

Sir Keir said: “I go with good grace, I go with a smile, and I go proud of everything that we have achieved.”

After a brief audience with the King, Buckingham Palace announced Sir Keir had tendered his resignation which Charles was “graciously pleased to accept”.

Mr Burnham hinted at tax cuts as part of a package of measures to ease the cost-of-living pressures facing households as he prepared to take office.

He highlighted the issue in an attempt to address critics who have claimed he wants to hike taxes.

He told The Times that “frustration” about the five-year-long freeze in the tax-free income tax allowance of £12,570 had “lodged in my mind” during his campaign to win the Makerfield by-election.

“They’re just characterising me as a tax raiser,” he said. “Well, again, it’s never that simplistic, is it?”

Mr Burnham said he had a “10-year plan for the country” and “I think that’s what it needs”.

But he added: “I’m not saying that means I’m setting out to say I’m going to be here for 10 years. It’s more that we’re not in the right place structurally.”

In his first Downing Street speech – which he will deliver without the lectern used by previous prime ministers – he will promise to give people “breathing room” against the rising cost of living.

He will urge the country to be honest about the challenges it faces and call for “reflection and resolution”.

He will also say he is “acutely conscious” that the UK has had seven prime ministers in a little over 10 years, stressing the need for more stable and responsible politics and pledging to restore faith in government.