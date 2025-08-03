Mysterious street art with hidden meaning appears in Cardiff

A giant piece of street art has appeared outside Cardiff Central Station, and it’s stopping people in their tracks.

At first glance, the piece is a clever optical illusion, but look a little closer and it’s actually a fascinating window into Welsh history.

Commissioned by Cadw and created by world-renowned chalk artist Julian Beever, the artwork celebrates the newly reopened medieval water-gate passageway which connects the castle’s great hall to the southern lake at Caerphilly – a historic part of the fortress that’s been hidden from view for centuries.

Regeneration project

The artwork is part of a campaign marking the completion of an £8 million regeneration project at Caerphilly Castle, a transformation that’s breathing new life into one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks and tempting visitors to come and explore it for themselves this summer.

Speaking on the public reaction, artist Julian Beever said: “It’s been brilliant to see so many people stop, stare, and realise they’re literally standing on history.

“The water gate has always been there, just beneath people’s feet, so creating a piece of art that opens up the ground felt like the perfect way to reveal something that was hidden in plain sight all along.”

The water gate is just one of the highlights of Cadw’s major regeneration project at Caerphilly, which also features the castle’s refurbished Great Hall, new accessible visitor facilities, and new interactive exhibits that plunge visitors into the castle’s medieval past.

History

Gwilym Hughes, Head of Cadw, said: “There’s more than one side to history, and more than one way for people to interpret and enjoy it. This magnificent piece of art does just that – it re-imagines and brings to life a scene at the water gate to help people envision how it may have once looked.

“Breathing new life into Wales’s heritage isn’t just about restoring old walls, it’s about opening doors to stories old and new, welcoming visitors from near and far, and captivating future generations.

“Caerphilly Castle features plenty of new, interactive exhibits which tell the many stories of the castle and the men, women and children who lived in it over the centuries.

“With the summer holidays in full swing, it’s the perfect reason to get out and experience history in a whole new way.”

The artwork will be in Cardiff Central Square until Monday 4th August before moving to Caerphilly Town Centre until Thursday 7th August. It will then move into Caerphilly Castle grounds from Friday 8th August.

A second piece of street art is expected to appear on the Maes in Caernafon on Saturday 9th August, before moving into Caernarfon Castle Grounds on Tuesday 12th August.

