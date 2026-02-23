Mystery as boxes full of biscuits appear at popular beach

Amelia Jones

Residents have expressed anger and confusion after large quantities of biscuit-filled boxes were discovered near a popular coastal area.

The fly-tipping incident has left what witnesses describe as ‘a shocking amount’ of food waste scattered along a coastal path in Porthcawl, opposite The Atlantic Hotel.

The open boxes contain hundreds of biscuits, many of which have been spilled onto the ground.

The area is regularly used by dog walkers and families who have raised concerns about animals being drawn to the food. Chocolate is toxic to dogs, and there are fears that pets will become seriously ill if they consume the biscuits.

The scale of the dumping has also sparked environmental concerns, with food waste and packaging left exposed in a location known for its natural beauty.

There are also fears among residents about the potential impact of the discarded biscuits on wildlife, including birds and rabbits, alongside the potential to attract pests.

Some residents have warned that the food is not suitable for wildlife and could cause harm if eaten in large quantities.

One commenter said: “It’s a misconception that birds will lap this up, this is not good or healthy food for them to consume.”

Reports suggest the issue may not be limited to a single location. There have been further claims of similar dumping incidents at Rest Bay Beach.

One local said: “We were walking along the coastal path and saw piles of biscuits down the embankment in Rest Bay. Who would dispose of biscuits on a beach?”

Posts on social media also indicate that comparable boxes have been seen near the river next to Pyle Rugby Club.

The biscuits boxes on the original site have now been removed, though concerns remain about the wider impact and whether further dumping could take place.

Residents have continued to raise concerns online, warning of the risks posed to pets, wildlife and the wider environment, and calling for those responsible to be identified.