Mystery over ‘major retailer’ set to take over town’s former Wilko store

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for works to rejuvenate a former Wilkinson store have been submitted, but the identity of which “major retailer” is due to occupy it is still unknown.

The site at Unit 1/2-6 Old Bridge, Haverfordwest is part of the Riverside Shopping Centre estate, acquired by Pembrokeshire County Council in November 2020.

It was home to the town’s Wilko store until the retailer closed it in 2023 after its parent company went into administration.

Earlier this month, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet approved the redevelopment and a lease for “a major high street retailer”.

Cabinet heard that the would-be tenant’s board had approved the lease, with that approval valid until October 31.

Local speculation has previously focused on clothes retailer Primark occupying the site, but no announcement on who the lease involves has been made to date.

Cabinet heard that the lease offer from “a major high street retailer” was considered to “provide best value to the council, both in terms of rental income and the wider economic benefits associated with securing a nationally recognised occupier within the town centre”.

Deputy leader Cllr Paul Miller said the scheme would “regenerat[e] Haverfordwest and increas[e] footfall”, securing “a long-term future” for the Riverside area.

He said the proposal wasn’t “about accepting any business,” but one that would be an “effective footfall driver”.

Cllr Miller told Cabinet members that the lease was “substantially agreed”, with completion targeted for “on or before October 31”.

Members also heard the site needed renovating before the new tenant moved in. The council has now submitted plans to its own planning department through agent Oochitecture.

The application seeks permission for minor external changes, including removing a glazed canopy, blocking windows on the western elevation, replacing rooftop plant and installing a new shopfront and flat roof.

A supporting statement accompanying the application says: “Pembrokeshire County Council would like to bring this vacant prime retail unit back into beneficial use as part of the wider regeneration plan for the town centre. To enable the re-use, the existing building needs to be modernised, and shell prepared for a new tenant.

“This planning application therefore proposes a sensitive refurbishment and remodelling of the existing building, with works including the replacement of the roofs, minor external alterations, new windows and doors, external decoration and internal alterations.”

The statement says the site could attract significant footfall and that the work would bring it up to standard for a new retail tenant.

County planners will consider the application at a later date.

A Primark spokesperson said: “We love to hear that people would like to have a Primark store near them.

“As a growing business, we’re always looking for new opportunities for store locations, however we can’t comment on speculation about where we might open next.”

Council reports said surveys in 2026 found the building was “in a significantly poorer condition than originally anticipated”, prompting a larger refurbishment programme.

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