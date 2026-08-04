‘Naive’ police constable shared date of police raid, misconduct panel told

Kim Pilling, Press Association

A police constable inappropriately shared sensitive police intelligence with members of the public, including details of a forthcoming raid, a misconduct panel was told.

Pc Gillian Davies, of North Wales Police, was found to have repeatedly mishandled police information on various dates between 2017 and 2024.

Among her breaches of standards of professional behaviour were informing a member of the public the date a warrant would be executed, telling another that a person was wanted for arrest, and accessing police records to pass on a mobile telephone number.

The hearing at the force’s HQ in Colwyn Bay was told there was “no suggestion” of any personal or financial gain for the officer, rather that it was “misguided, inappropriate use” of police systems.

Pc Davies also accessed records for non-policing purposes when she searched addresses of her neighbours and researched an ex-partner.

She resigned in July after 18 years of service, which included two commendations.

She did not attend the hearing and was not represented but character references submitted to the panel described her as “diligent”, “proactive” and “helpful to colleagues”.

Panel chairman Assistant Chief Constable Chris Allsop noted that one of those commendations said Pc Davies was “excellent at securing intelligence at a local level used to target offenders”.

He said: “I thought that was particularly relevant in this case, particularly as naivety is something that runs right through the case and it’s the handling and dealing with that intelligence that features centrally all the way through.”

Mr Allsop added: “This case incurs a significant form of harm, namely the adverse impact on public confidence in policing.

“The public rightly expect that North Wales Police will treat their information securely and professionally.”

The panel ruled that if the former officer had not quit she would have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

Her name will be added to the College of Policing barred list.

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