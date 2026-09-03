Nandy says UK Government is ‘not neutral’ amid press regulation call

Harry Taylor, Press Association Political Staff

Lisa Nandy has said the Government is “not neutral” on protecting the public when asked whether she would back press regulation in the aftermath of the death of former Cambridge University academic Professor Jason Arday.

The Culture Secretary said she wanted to recognise the “absolutely tragic death” of Prof Arday, as she was faced with calls from the Liberal Democrats to implement Leveson part one and commission Leveson part two in response to “the damage [of] an unregulated press”.

The academic was found dead at his home in south London in August after he had faced intense scrutiny over accusations of plagiarism in his work, and fabrication of his life story.

The plea from the Liberal Democrats came as NDubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, who was the subject of a tabloid sting, watched from the public gallery.

Ms Nandy said: “Can I take the opportunity to pay tribute to Tulisa, who I’ve admired for many years for the way in which she’s taken such a dreadful experience and used it to help others.

“Could I also take this moment to acknowledge the absolutely tragic death of Professor Jason Arday that has happened since this House last met.

“There is an inquest ongoing at the moment and an ongoing investigation by Cambridge University, and while this Government will not wish to undermine in any sense those ongoing inquiries, I do want to reassure the House and the many families who’ve been affected by the sort of practices that she references over many years, that we are not neutral as a Government when it comes to protecting our citizens.”

Liberal Democrat digital, culture, media and sport spokeswoman Anna Sabine said: “We still can’t get to grips with harms much closer to home.

“We have campaigners in the gallery today, including Tulisa Contostavlos, targeted in a fabricated story from an undercover tabloid sting, and proof of the damage an unregulated press can do.

“Examples like this are why the Lib Dems want the full implementation of Leveson one and the commissioning of Leveson two. Would the Secretary of State meet with me and Tulisa to discuss finally getting proper regulation of the press?”

The Leveson inquiry was ordered by then-prime minister David Cameron into the culture, practices and ethics of the press in the aftermath of the phone hacking scandal.

It was to be split into two parts, one looking at the culture and ethics of the media and the second was to examine the relationship between journalists and police, as well as governance failures at media organisations.

The recommendation from the first part of Leveson, a statutory independent press regulator, was not implemented. The second stage was cancelled by then-culture secretary Matt Hancock in 2018.

Campaigners have since called for it to be revived.

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