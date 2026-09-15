Nandy to raise online abuse of RNLI volunteers in talks with social media firms

Helen Corbett, Press Association Political Correspondent

Digital Secretary Lisa Nandy has told RNLI volunteers she will raise online abuse and so-called doxxing in talks with social media platforms as she looks into taking further action to target it.

She has written to RNLI staff and volunteers to express her support and tell them she was “shocked and saddened” to see them targeted during anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth and Dover earlier this month.

The head of the RNLI has said that recent protests generated “deliberate misinformation” about the charity after footage posted on social media showed volunteers labelled as “traitors” after helping a dinghy to safety in Portsmouth.

Ms Nandy told the Commons last week she was “personally concerned” about doxxing, when a person’s private information is shared online without their consent, and had already held an initial discussion with some tech companies about the practice.

She will convene a roundtable on Tuesday afternoon with social media companies to discuss harmful online content.

In the letter she wrote: “I was shocked and saddened to see RNLI staff and volunteers targeted during the unacceptable intimidation that took place during the weekend of 5-6 September in Portsmouth and Dover, both in-person and online.

“This behaviour is not acceptable and we will not tolerate it.

“I know that the police are working with you to ensure that your staff and volunteers are safe.

“They have my backing, and I am keen to explore with you what more we can do to protect staff and volunteers from targeting and abuse.”

She stressed the Government’s commitment to tackling “unacceptable online abuse”.

“I am meeting with social media platforms about doxxing and harmful online content to ensure platforms meet their obligations to remove harmful and illegal content far more quickly.

“I am also considering what further action we need to take to stamp out this practice.”

She praised the RNLI’s “sheer hard work and dedication to keeping people safe on our coastlines” in the letter sent on Monday.

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