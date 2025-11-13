Nation.Cymru launches scheme to support next generation of Welsh journalists

A new programme designed to open up journalism in Wales to people from working-class and underrepresented backgrounds has been launched by Nation.Cymru.

Backed by Creative Wales’ Public Interest Journalism Fund, the Future Generations scheme will provide paid work, professional mentoring, and hands-on newsroom experience for aspiring Welsh journalists.

The initiative aims to create fairer routes into the media for those who might otherwise struggle to access the industry.

The programme offers several opportunities, including paid commissions for original stories, work placements with Nation.Cymru editors, and internships for early-career reporters.

Nation.Cymru editor Mark Mansfield said the scheme reflected the site’s long-term commitment to supporting Welsh talent and strengthening independent journalism.

“Wales needs journalists who understand its communities, its politics and its culture,” he said. “These opportunities will help nurture that next generation, giving new writers guidance from experienced journalists and a platform to publish their work.”

The initiative will run until March 2026, with applications open to students, recent graduates and emerging journalists from across Wales, or with a strong Welsh connection.

As part of Nation.Cymru’s commitment to equality and inclusion, guaranteed interviews will be offered to applicants from underrepresented groups — including people from ethnic minority backgrounds, disabled applicants, Welsh speakers, LGBTQ+ individuals and those from economically disadvantaged communities.

Mr Mansfield added: “Breaking into journalism shouldn’t depend on who you know or whether you can afford to work for free. We’re proud to be offering a pathway that’s fair, paid and rooted in Wales.”

Applications are now open, and organisers say the programme will help build a more diverse and representative future for Welsh journalism.

For more information and to apply, contact the Future Generations coordinator: [email protected]