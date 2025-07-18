National Adviser to tackle violence against women in Wales reappointed

A leading authority on tackling violence against women has been reappointed to a key Welsh Government role as National Adviser for Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV).

Johanna Robinson brings over 25 years of experience to the position, having previously served as Head of Strategy in the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner’s office and led Gwent Police’s groundbreaking victims’ hub, Connect Gwent.

Honour

She said: “It is a huge honour to be able to continue in this important role. I remain deeply committed to amplifying the voice of survivors and ensuring that there are services available to them when they need them”

The National Adviser role is currently held jointly by Johanna and Yasmin Khan in a job share arrangement. Yasmin will step down on 31 October 2025, following two successful terms in the position.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “I welcome Johanna Robinson’s appointment to this crucial role, bringing her wealth of experience and expertise to our work to end violence against women in Wales.

“As a government, we are committed to ensuring every woman can live free from fear, violence, and exploitation. This form of violence is not inevitable – it is preventable. Our VAWDASV strategy prioritises early intervention and prevention, with survivors’ experiences at its heart.

“Johanna’s continued leadership will ensure these voices remain central to our approach and drive meaningful, lasting change.

“I extend my sincere thanks to Yasmin Khan for her dedicated service across two successful terms, especially her work on the Sustainable Whole System Approach and her efforts in amplifying the voices of survivors.”

‘Lived experience’

As a survivor of sexual violence, the Welsh Government praised Johanna for bringing ‘invaluable lived experience to her role as VAWDASV National Adviser’.

During her first term, she transformed the way survivors’ voices shape policy by establishing the National Survivor Voice and Scrutiny Panel. She also strengthened the way the sector works together by creating the VAWDASV Expert Reference Group, ensuring that specialist services directly inform strategic decisions.

