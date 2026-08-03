National Centre for Learning Welsh celebrates decade as learner numbers hit record high

The National Centre for Learning Welsh will mark its tenth anniversary at this year’s National Eisteddfod with a packed programme celebrating a decade of growth in Welsh language learning.

More than 20,000 people are now learning Welsh, the highest ever number and a 61% increase since the Centre took responsibility for the Learn Welsh sector in 2016.

Over the past ten years, the Centre has significantly expanded its work, reaching new audiences including the Health and Social Care sector and Education Workforce, alongside families, young people and Welsh speakers who wish to build confidence to use the language.

Two events at the Societies Pavilion on 3 and 6 August, chaired by broadcaster Dewi Llwyd, will explore the growth of the sector and the increasingly important contribution of new Welsh speakers. The discussions will feature some of Wales’ best-known figures, including singer Dafydd Iwan and poet Ifor ap Glyn.

During the Eisteddfod, the Centre will also announce new Learn Welsh collaborations with Sport Wales and the Royal College of Midwives, as well as celebrating its partnerships with the Books Council of Wales and S4C.

The Centre’s new ambassadors – Aleighcia Scott, Katie Owen, Tori James and Ian Gwyn Hughes – will take part in events throughout the week, sharing their positive experiences of learning and speaking Welsh.

A wide range of activities for learners and new Welsh speakers will be held at the Maes D learners’ village, as well as the Welsh Learner of the Year ceremony, which takes place midweek.

The Centre’s work transferred to the National Institute for Learning Welsh, a Welsh Government sponsored body, on 1 August 2027, under the Welsh Language and Education (Wales) Act 2025.

Building on the Centre’s foundations, the Institute will aim to facilitate and support Welsh language learning so that more people of all ages can learn Welsh.

It will act as a “one-stop-shop” for every aspect of learning the language, providing specialist support at every stage of life, including helping schools, young people, adults and workplaces on their Welsh language journey.

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “It’s a great pleasure to see the Learn Welsh sector thriving as we mark the National Centre’s tenth anniversary.

“Over the past decade, we have taken a strategic approach to expanding our work, reaching new audiences and creating more opportunities for people to use and enjoy Welsh in their communities, workplaces and everyday lives.

“The latest figures – more than 20,000 people learning Welsh – reflect the success of that work, the quality of our provision, the dedication of our tutors and staff, and the enthusiasm and commitment of our learners and partners across Wales.

“We are privileged to support learners from every background at every stage of their language journey, helping to realise our ambition of creating confident Welsh speakers who enjoy using the language. We look forward to continuing that work as an exciting new chapter begins.”

The National Centre for Learning Welsh’s full programme for the Eisteddfod is available here.

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