National charity launches roadshow to support carers and older people

Nation.Cymru staff

A national charity is bringing a vibrant and informative Roadshow to north Wales this summer, offering valuable support and resources to older people, their families and carers.

Age Cymru’s free event will take place on Tuesday 16 June from 10.30-2.30pm at Canolfan Glanhwfa, Glanhwfa Road, Llangefni LL77 7EN in Anglesey conveniently located with parking and public transport links nearby.

Age Cymru is the national charity working to improve the lives of older people across Wales. It provides advice, support, and advocacy on issues such as health, care, finances, loneliness, and independent living. The organisation also campaigns for the rights and wellbeing of older adults while offering practical services through local Age Cymru partners in communities throughout Wales.

The roadshow will feature a host of organisations working together to support wellbeing, independence and rights of older people across Wales.

Attendees can meet with representatives, ask questions and get advice face-to-face. Age Cymru will be running two 15-minute drop-in Tai Chi sessions, at 11am and 1pm.

Tai Chi focuses on slow and gentle movement, which supports balance and posture and is known its positive on mental wellbeing, helping you to relax and de-stress.

The Carers Trust Wales will also be in attendance is part of the wider Carers Trust and focuses specifically on supporting unpaid carers across Wales. It works with a network of local partner organisations to provide practical help, information, advice, and emotional support to carers of all ages, including young carers.

Carers are people who, unpaid, look after a spouse or partner, child, relative or friend who is ill, disabled, or elderly and frail. You may be helping someone with day-to-day practical tasks, personal care or financial matters.

– Caring can be physically and emotionally tiring

– Carers often find it difficult to get the information they need

– Carers rarely have time for themselves

– Carers may struggle financially

– Carers sometimes just want someone to listen

The Carers Outreach Service will have a stall supporting carers and providing them information, or just some time for themselves.

Other organisations in attendance

Llais

Llais is an independent organisation in Wales that represents the views and experiences of people using health and social care services. It works to ensure that individuals and communities have a strong voice in shaping how services are

planned and delivered.

MS Society

The MS Society offers support to people affected by multiple sclerosis in Wales, providing up-to-date information, support networks and advocating for access to treatment and care services across the country.

RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People)

RNIB is a UK charity supporting individuals with sight loss, including many older adults. They provide services such as emotional support, practical advice, and resources to help people live independently. RNIB also offers training for professionals supporting older people with visual impairments and advocates for accessible services.

Re-engage

Re-engage is a charity that supports people aged 75 and over who are experiencing loneliness. They offer free services like monthly tea parties, telephone befriending and activity groups, helping older adults stay socially connected and feel valued.

Age Cymru are also looking to recruit volunteers to deliver the Tai Chi Qigong classes designed specifically for older people.

The sessions are all low impact and focus on health and well being. They are about empowering people with the skills and knowledge to understand the benefits of being active and include a strong social element which helps people build and maintain connections.

For more information please contact Chris Williams: [email protected]