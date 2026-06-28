National Church Awards call for Welsh churches to enter competition

Nation.Cymru staff

Churches across Wales are being invited to enter the National Church Awards, which celebrate volunteers making a difference in their local communities.

The National Church Awards, now open for nominations from all denominations, are urging churches, chapels and meeting houses across the UK to nominate the volunteers that care for the historic buildings, welcome visitors, and support communities.

A winner is chosen from each UK nation, as well as an overall Church of the Year. Each winner will receive £750 prize money, made possible thanks to the sponsorship of the Marsh Charitable Trust.

Cymru winners celebrated

The 2025 winner was St Sadwrn in Henllan, Denbighshire, praised by judges for the “extraordinary commitment” of its small team of volunteers and the difference they make within their rural community.

Despite being a tiny congregation, often fewer than ten people, they run an impressive range of activities that bring people together and provide practical support.

Every two weeks, volunteers prepare a three-course meal for around sixty local residents. The church has also created a community fridge, a bee garden, and donation points to encourage visitors and support those in need.

St Sadwrn’s commitment to sustainability was described as outstanding, achieving the rare Gold Eco Church Award, one of only two churches in all of Wales to reach the standard.

The judges felt that it was a shining example of what a small rural church could achieve when volunteers work with vision, compassion, and deep love for their community.

Other past winners include Corpus Christi in Tremeirchion, Denbighshire, whose range of volunteers went out to the community clearing footpaths and mending stiles.

At the awards ceremony at Lincoln Cathedral, Rev’d Rebecca Sparey-Taylor, Mission Area Leader for Tremeirchion and Llannefydd, said: “I am incredibly proud… The church volunteers who came with me today all felt that they should not be at the centre of attention and that other people are so much more deserving.

“Now I hope they realise just how special and valued they are.”

St Nefydd & St Mary in Llannefydd, Denbighshire were also recognised for coming together during the threat of closure and turning the future around.

They have links with local tourism bodies, including the North Wales Pilgrims Way, and volunteers said they enjoy the “privilege of seeing visitor’s reactions when they first walk in”.

Crucial support

Gareth Simpson, Wales/Cymru Support Officer at the National Churches Trust, said: “These awards are open to all denominations and are a wonderful way to celebrate everything from the way your church, chapel, or meeting house welcome visitors, to maintenance work carried out, to the brilliant volunteers who keep churches open.

“Over the last few years, we have celebrated some amazing volunteer teams at churches across Cymru– could your church be next?”

Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: “Churches are the beating hearts of our communities.

“They contribute £55 billion towards economic and social good each year, bringing people together to help them to thrive.

“We are excited to host an awards ceremony that showcases their importance, as well as the many other wonderful ways they contribute to society.”

“This is a great opportunity for people across the UK to get behind their local church and share the value their church brings to their community.”

Nominations will close on Tuesday 11 August 2026 at midnight, with judging by an independent expert panel taking place in September.

Churches can nominate themselves here.