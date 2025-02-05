‘National collections at risk due to chronic under-investment’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

A Senedd member accused the Welsh Government of failing to heed repeated warnings after the national museum was forced to close its doors.

Heledd Fychan, who worked for the museum before her election in 2021, expressed grave concerns about the sudden closure of the historic building in Cardiff on February 2.

Plaid Cymru’s shadow culture secretary said Jane Richardson, chief executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, warned of the need for urgent repairs in December 2023.

Warning Wales’ national collections are at risk due to chronic under-investment, Ms Fychan told the Senedd: “We’ve seen pictures of water streaming into galleries.

“Buckets to cope with leaks from the roof have become as normal a part of the national collections as the works themselves.”

‘Close call’

Addressing culture minister Jack Sargeant, she said: “And yet, you, as minister, do not think that there is a crisis. You’ve confirmed mechanical failures and we’ve seen the consequences of this ignorance elsewhere.”

Ms Fychan drew a parallel with Brazil where repeated warnings “fell on deaf ears” with “catastrophic consequences” – a fire that destroyed 92% of its national collection.

She warned that Wales has already had a close call, with a fire breaking out at the national museum of Wales in Aberystwyth in 2013.

She said: “The people of Wales own these collections, not the museum, not the library, not the government. It’s on behalf of the people and future generations that I ask you to show you understand how serious this situation is and that you have a plan to tackle this issue.”

Rhys ab Owen, an independent who also represents South Wales Central, said a memorial service was due to be held for Baroness Randerson at the museum next week.

‘Petty political pointscoring’

He asked why the museum closed so suddenly, without any warning.

Gareth Davies, the Conservatives’ shadow culture secretary, criticised Ms Fychan for being unable to attend a technical briefing with the museum’s chief executive.

Ms Fychan clarified that she was chairing a cross-party group on the arts and health at the time, hitting back at Mr Davies and the minister for “petty political pointscoring”.

Delyth Jewell, who chairs the Senedd’s culture committee, warned the national museum building is “fragile” as she called for clarity on funding beyond the next financial year.

Ms Jewell called for a cross-government focus on safeguarding the national collections.

‘Very soon’

Responding to the topical question on February 5, Ms Sargeant told the Senedd the national museum closed due to a mechanical issue rather than a structural problem.

“Amgueddfa Cymru is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that the national museum would reopen “very soon”.

“I am in regular contact with the museum … both the chair and chief executive of Amgueddfa Cymru have assured me that the national collections in their care are safe.”

The culture minister, a former engineering apprentice, said the museum decided to close the building, which is almost 100 years old, to undertake works as quickly as possible.

Mr Sargeant, who was appointed in July, pointed out that the Welsh Government provided an extra £1.3m for urgent works at the museum this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

