National Eisteddfod announces 2026 Wales and the World President

A Welsh woman who has spent decades building a life abroad is set to play a prominent role at this year’s National Eisteddfod.

The National Eisteddfod announced on 8 June that Carys Garnon James, Germany, will be the President of Wales and the World at this year’s Eisteddfod y Garreg Las.

Born in Llandudoch, Carys has lived in Bavaria for over 40 years, bringing her son up to speak both Welsh and German. Now retired, she spent years working with an international company on the outskirts of Munich.

After choosing German at A Level at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Cardigan, she went on to study the language at university.

On graduating, she worked with the BBC in Cardiff and Swansea on Radio Cymru programmes before moving to the presenting department.

In 1984, she met her future husband, Paul, while on holiday, leading to her decision to leave the BBC and Wales in 1986 and start a new chapter in her life with a career in Germany.

Carys is a keen singer and is a member of two choirs – a traditional Bavarian women’s choir and the local church choir. Her other interests include languages, travelling, golf, gardening and alternative medicine.

Carys visits Llandudoch regularly and keeps in close contact with her family, friends and Blaenwaun Church, Llandudoch, where she remains a member.

She will address the Pavilion at Eisteddfod y Garreg Las at 3:15pm on Thursday 6 August.

The Eisteddfod will be held in the village of Llantwd this year between 1 to 8 August. More information can be found on the festival’s site here.