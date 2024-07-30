National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd set to boost local economy by £16 million

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A boost of £16m to the local economy is expected as a result of the upcoming National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

After almost three years in the making, the Eisteddfod in Pontypridd is due to run from Saturday, August 3 to Saturday, August 10, centred on the town’s Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has said that during Eisteddfod week, an expected 160,000 visitors will visit Rhondda Cynon Taf and Pontypridd, supporting local businesses with the boost to the local economy during this week expected to be up to £16 million.

For every £1 spent by the council, it is expected that nearly £60 is put back into the local economy during the Eisteddfod week, which is in addition to the increased profile of the county borough as a result of hosting Europe’s largest cultural event, the council said.

Support

To make the Eisteddfod possible, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said it has provided support totalling £275,000 which includes tickets for armed forces veterans, park and ride facilities, transport management and staffing costs such as the community safety team.

Over a number of years, the Eisteddfod has been speaking with local communities and schools in Rhondda Cynon Taf, building connections with residents, telling the story of the Eisteddfod and highlighting the diverse and exciting programme that will run throughout Eisteddfod week.

The National Eisteddfod is a charitable organisation that delivers the Eisteddfod every year, at an estimated cost of £6.5m, which is met through corporate sponsorship, donations, community fundraising, Welsh Government grant and income from traders and ticket purchases.

Boost

A spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said: “With the local economy expecting a boost of up to £16 million, it is important that the council, along with partners, helped to support the Eisteddfod both logistically and financially. It works out that for every £1 spent by the council on supporting the Eisteddfod, nearly £60 is put back into the local economy.

“One of our goals as a council is to support the local economy and local businesses, and the return on investment makes sense. The Eisteddfod will provide a huge boost to local businesses, and we are hopeful that once visitors see what we have to offer in Rhondda Cynon Taf, they will continue to visit in the years to come.

“The Eisteddfod is an event of national importance, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming the whole of Wales to Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“The Eisteddfod is for everyone. It is a warm and welcoming family-friendly event, promoting the language and culture of Wales through a wide range of activities.

“No matter your Welsh language ability, there is something for everyone, and we hope that local residents take advantage of an Eisteddfod on their doorstep.

