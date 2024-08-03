National Eisteddfod local fund tops £330,000

Fundraisers have raised more than £330,000 to help stage the National Eisteddfod in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Welcoming competitors and visitors to the Eisteddfod Maes in Ynysangharad Park, Pontypridd on the first morning of the Festival, Chair of the Executive Committee, Helen Prosser announced the Rhondda Cynon Taf Local Eisteddfod Fund had reached almost £332,000.

With support in kind from Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council and others, the total has passed £450,000 she said.

Enthusiasm

Ms Prosser said: “It’s a great pleasure to be able to announce such an incredible total this morning.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve managed to raise so much money in just eighteen months. Where do I start to thank everyone for their hard work, energy and enthusiasm.

“Volunteers from every corner of Rhondda, Cynon and Taf have organised activities in the name of the Eisteddfod, and we’re particularly grateful to friends in other parts of Wales, including Caernarfon and Cardiff for organising events to help us reach our goal.

“Thank you to all our volunteers, to local residents and to everyone who’s been so supportive throughout the period. And there’s only one thing left for us to do now, which is to encourage everyone to come over to see us at this lovely park during the week and enjoy the festival.

“We’ve been waiting for the Eisteddfod to return to the county since 1956 – and I’m so proud to be able to say Welcome to the Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod!”

Rhondda Cynon Taf leader, Cllr Andrew Morgan, said he was really pleased the Eisteddfod was being staged in the county.

Planning

He said planning had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic but the additional time had allowed for more planning and preparation.

Mr Morgan congratulated Eisteddfod officials on the work by fundraisers.

“We said from the start that this is an Eisteddfod for the whole of Rhondda Cynon Taf as well as the rest of Wales and there have been events and activities right across the valleys.”

He added transport links to the Eisteddfod were extensive with additional buses and trains laid on to cater for the expected influx of visitors.

“At the briefing I attended this morning everything was working really well,” he said.

Eisteddfod chief executive Betsan Moses added this year’s festival had not been without its challenges but that these had been successfully overcome.

“This is the greenest Eisteddfod ever. You can get to the Maes by bus and train and even by bike. If you must drive please follow the signs and use the designated car parks and use the park and ride buses,” she said.

The Eisteddfod will be held on Ynysangharad Park until 10 August. For more information go to www.eisteddfod.cymru

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

