National Express to offer additional bank holiday capacity amid rail strikes

National Express is boosting capacity on its intercity services for bank holiday weekend in response to planned industrial action by the RMT union affecting CrossCountry rail services.

With strike action threatening to derail travel plans for tens of thousands of passengers over the busy bank holiday weekend, the coach operator is adding 9,000 extra seats on its popular intercity routes to help people get to where they need to be.

Additional capacity has been added on key Welsh routes including Cardiff and Swansea. In England, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Bolton, Hull, London, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, and Wolverhampton have additional capacity, with fares starting from £3.10 one way.

Reliable

Ed Rickard, Network Director for National Express, said: “People deserve to access reliable and affordable public transport, whether it’s getting to work, enjoying days out or making the most of the summer bank holiday with friends and family.

“As always, we’ve stepped up a gear to ensure people still have a dependable and comfortable way to travel – and our friendly coach drivers are ready to keep the country moving.

“Every time there’s rail disruption, we see an increase in bookings as people turn to us for an affordable and reliable way to travel, and when demand is high, our lowest price tickets do sell out quickly. We encourage anyone looking to travel this weekend to book their coach tickets in advance to guarantee a seat.”

National Express busses feature leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB power sockets and a luggage allowance of up to 20kg.

Visit the National Express site to plan your rail replacement journey and book tickets.

