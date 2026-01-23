National Gallery masterpieces could go on display across west Wales

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A west Wales county could soon see life-size reproductions of National Gallery artworks installed at locations throughout the area.

In a Pembrokeshire Coast National Park application to its own planners, permission is sought for the installation of 12 life-size National Gallery artwork prints, including works by Turner, Constable and Cezanne, around the national park between June and November of this year.

Of the 12 locations for the ‘Art on Your Doorstep’ project, 11 will be on existing structures, the last on a self-standing structure at Oriel y Parc, St Davids.

Carew will see four artworks:

Constable’s The Hay Wain, at the tidal Mill Bridge

Koninck’s ‘An extensive landscape by a road, with a river,’ in the car park opposite Carew River which overlooks the castle

Hans Holbein the Younger’s ‘The Ambassadors,’ in the national park workshop

Turner’s The Fighting Temaraire, by the village’s war memorial.

Castell Henllys will feature two works: Cezanne’s Bathers, and Titian’s Baccus and Ariadne.

St Davids’ Oriel y Parc will feature Van Gough’s Wheatfield of Cypresses, and Canaletto’s The Stonemason’s Yard.

Porthclais will host Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, with Claude-Joseph Vernet’s A shipwreck in Stormy seas at Strumble Head.

Rosebush’s Tafarn Sinc will display Turner’s Rain, Steam, Speed, and a site at the skate park overlooking Tenby’s South Beach will host Monet’s Bathers at La Grenoville.

The application will be considered by national park planners at a later date.