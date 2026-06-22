National Grid launches consultation on future plans for electricity network in south and west Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

People across south and west Wales are being invited to help shape the future of the region’s electricity network as National Grid Electricity Distribution launches a new round of public engagement events.

The sessions will focus on plans for the next electricity distribution price control period, known as ED3, which will run from 2028 to 2033 and determine investment priorities across the network.

National Grid said the events would give customers, businesses and community groups an opportunity to see how feedback gathered during previous consultations has influenced its plans and to help shape future proposals.

Participants will be asked for their views on a range of issues including how the network can support different communities, enable new connections for homes and businesses, make greater use of flexible energy solutions and provide value for customers.

Sarah Jeffery, National Grid Electricity Distribution’s head of engagement and insights, said: “The decisions we take now will shape the future of energy across South and West Wales for decades, and it’s important that people continue to have a say as our plans develop.

“We’ve listened carefully to the feedback so far, and these sessions are about showing how it’s shaping our plans, sharing what we’ve heard, updating on key developments, seeking further input and making sure we’re getting it right for customers and communities.”

The engagement programme includes both online and in-person events across National Grid Electricity Distribution’s licence areas.

National Grid said feedback gathered during the sessions would help inform proposals submitted to energy regulator Ofgem ahead of decisions on future investment and funding priorities.

Events will be held in Cardiff and online, alongside sessions across National Grid Electricity Distribution’s wider licence areas.