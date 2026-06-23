National Grid launches consultation on Scotland-Wales electricity link-up

Martin Shipton

National Grid is inviting views on plans for a major new subsea link from Scotland to Wales to deliver what it claims would be a clean, secure and efficient energy system.

A public consultation has been launched on Western Link 2, part of the so-called Great Grid Upgrade, growing the electricity network to improve energy security, support economic growth, and make better use of renewable energy

Proposals include an offshore cable, underground cables from a Gwynedd landfall, a new converter station near Pentir and works to extend the existing Pentir substation.

National Grid claims the project could power around two million homes with more secure and efficient energy, helping to reduce constraint costs and supporting jobs and opportunities in north Wales.

The consultation will run from June 23 to July 21 2026.

National Grid argues that demand for electricity is expected to double by 2050 as the way we power our homes, businesses, industry and transport continues to change, and to meet this demand more capacity is needed across the electricity network to move that power efficiently and reliably to where it is needed.

Western Link 2 would play an important role in the Great Grid Upgrade, helping to carry more renewable electricity to homes and businesses across Wales, strengthening the network and making better use of clean energy generated in Wales and across the UK.

National Grid says that at times, more renewable electricity is generated than the network can carry, meaning clean power cannot be used and generators may be paid to switch off. These costs are ultimately passed on to consumers through energy bills. By increasing capacity and easing these constraints, Western Link 2 would help ensure more clean energy can be used, supporting a more efficient and reliable energy system.

The link would be capable of carrying up to 2GW of electricity in either direction, enough to power around two million homes.

National Grid says it recognises that communities hosting infrastructure should see positive and long-lasting benefits. The project would support a multi-billion-pound supply chain, creating skilled jobs in north Wales and providing opportunities for Welsh businesses. This would ensure local communities can benefit directly from the transition to a cleaner, more secure and resilient energy supply.

‘Clean energy’

Leandro Vacirca, Project Director for National Grid, said: “Western Link 2 will play an important role in delivering the electricity infrastructure Wales needs for a secure and more efficient energy future. As demand grows, it is essential we make better use of renewable energy sources by upgrading the electricity network so that clean energy isn’t wasted.

“We are seeking feedback on early-stage proposals which will give communities and stakeholders the opportunity to influence our plans. Local knowledge is important in the development of Western Link 2 and will help us minimise impacts wherever possible. We also want local communities to benefit from the transition to cleaner, renewable energy through local jobs, skills and supply chain opportunities.”

Western Link 2 is a joint proposal by National Grid and Scottish Power Energy Networks (SPEN) for a predominantly subsea high-voltage direct current (HVDC) electricity link between Scotland and Wales.

The project would reinforce the transmission network, carrying electricity in both directions and helping ensure a reliable energy supply to homes, businesses and public services across the UK.

In north Wales the proposals consist of four key elements:

* Approximately 260 km offshore HVDC cable route to a landfall location on the

Gwynedd coastline at Caernarfon Bay.

* Approximately 25 km underground HVDC cable from landfall location to a new converter station.

* A new converter station within 2 km of the existing Pentir substation, including an underground cable connection.

* An extension to the existing Pentir substation and associated works to enable connection to the grid.

The first stage of consultation runs from midday June 23 to 11:59pm on July 21 2026.

A range of in-person public information events and online webinars will provide communities and stakeholders the opportunity to find out more about the project, meet the project team to ask questions and provide feedback to help shape the proposals.

The first in-person event will be held on Thursday June 25 at Clynnog Fawr Village Hall near Caernarfon from 2pm–7pm.

Pylons

Jonathan Dean, of the countryside charity CPRW, said: “Both Western 2 and the other major north south project were ideally needed for 2030, but only pre construction funding was approved.

“All of these projects were identified as being needed to hit Boris Johnson’s targets for offshore wind, so while Energy Secretary Ed Miliband may be getting the flak now, he had nothing to do with the instigation of them.

“What was never explained at the time, and hasn’t been since, is why does Western 2 come into north Wales at all, especially as the north south pylons then just carry all the electricity south?

“That maybe due to the former Welsh Government lobbying for onshore pylons to connect up wind farms in mid Wales – Cabinet Minister Julie James gave evidence to a parliamentary select committee saying the grid wasn’t fit for purpose and was holding back development.

“The need for cables out of Scotland is due to insufficient transmission capacity over the Scotland/England border; when it is very windy Scotland produces more electricity than it uses and can export so turbines are turned off and gas power stations down south fire up. The total cost of this last year was £1.5bn and this year will be higher, so cables out of Scotland make sense, but cables into north Wales remain a puzzle.”

“Whereas the east coast cables are being consented as NSIPs (nationally strategic infrastructure projects, with Ed Miliband as the decision maker), they don’t say how Western 2 will be consented.”