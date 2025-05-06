National Highways to brief councillors on Severn Bridge closure

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A briefing is being held for councillors on the closure of the first Severn Bridge to heavy goods vehicles later this month.

The M48 Severn Bridge, from Chepstow to Aust, is to have a weight limit imposed from Tuesday, May 27 meaning heavy goods vehicles over 7.5-tonnes will have to use the second Severn crossing, the M4 Prince of Wales bridge to cross.

When National Highways, the UK Government agency responsible for both bridges, announced the precautionary measure to protect the near 60-year-old bridge as its suspension cables require strengthening there was anger from local councillors.

The chief executive of Monmouthshire County Council, Paul Matthews, also said, on social media, he hadn’t been given advanced notice of the decision, though National Highways said it had informed local authorities the day before its announcement.

The National Highways briefing for councillors will take place on Friday, May 9.

Local councillors said they wanted to meet with the Westminster government’s transport minister Heidi Alexander to discuss the decision and raised concerns about the impact on local businesses particularly those in the haulage sector.

Expense

Further concerns were raised due to ongoing roadworks on the M4 Prince of Wales bridge and an emergency closure on Thursday, May 1.

Councillor Richard John, the leader of Monmouthshire’s Conservative opposition group, said closure of the M4 bridge when the first crossing isn’t available to heavy goods traffic will cause additional expense for firms.

He said: “Once the M48 bridge is closed to HGVs later this month they will face a 100 mile detour via the M50 and M5. This will raise costs for hauliers and ultimately cost jobs.”

Weight

Senedd Members have also called for the Welsh Government to consider the impact of the closure of the bridge to lorries on roads it is responsible for, including the M4, and local routes and journeys.

Around 32,000 vehicles cross the first Severn Bridge every day with around 10 per cent, or some 3,720, of those vehicles being lorries over 7.5 tones.

National Highways estimates repairing the cables could cost between £300m and £600m and the closure that comes into force later this month is to reduce the weight of traffic on the bridge while it carries out further investigations.

The weight restriction is likely to be in place for 12 to 18 months though the crossing will remain open to all emergency vehicles, scheduled buses, coaches, gritters and recovery vehicles.

