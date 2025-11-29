National knife crime campaign sees dozens of weapons surrendered

Thirty knives have been taken off Welsh streets during a week-long national knife crime campaign.

The campaign, known as Sceptre, aims to remove dangerous weapons, reduce knife crime, and raise awareness of the risks and consequences of carrying a knife.

Gwent Police joined other forces across the UK in the initiative, which included a focus on retailers to ensure bladed items are sold legally and responsibly.

Officers supported trading standards teams with test purchases from 36 stores, and only one retailer failed to challenge the age of a young person attempting to buy a bladed item.

The force also worked with British Transport Police on joint operations across the rail network in Newport, Torfaen, and Monmouthshire.

Officers visited 11 schools to educate children about the dangers of carrying knives, while Crimestoppers’ youth brand, Fearless, held anonymous education sessions to empower young people to speak up about crime.

Sergeant Phill Jones, Gwent Police’s lead for Sceptre, said the force works year-round to tackle knife crime, but Sceptre provides an opportunity to highlight ongoing efforts and their impact on keeping communities safe.

He added that knife crime can have a devastating effect and that while policing plays a major role in reducing it, the issue cannot be addressed by police alone.

Sgt Jones said officers carried out proactive patrols and stop-searches, acting on intelligence about people who may be carrying weapons.

He added: “We also saw a high number of knives deposited into our permanent amnesty bins, where people could safely and anonymously dispose of them.”

He emphasised that no one should ever be a victim of knife crime.