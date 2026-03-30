National Lido of Wales reopens for new season of swimming

The National Lido of Wales has reopened for its eleventh season, welcoming visitors to sessions seven days a week in its three heated pools.

The first sessions of the main season got underway with the start of the Easter school holidays on 28 March.

The lido, located in Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, will now open seven days a week between 6.30am and 7.30pm, with swim sessions available until 13 September.

As well as early morning and casual swims, there will also be ‘family fun’ sessions with an inflatable obstacle course, water zorb and pedal boats on weekends and school holidays up to May 31.

Last year saw Lido Ponty celebrate 10 years since the official reopening of the attraction following a multi-million-pound regeneration of the Lido, which first opened in 1927.

However, it was closed in 1991 after falling into disrepair in the 1980s. A separate paddling pool was built adjacent to the play park, before investment from the National Lottery Heritage Fund saw the original lido restored in 2015.

The current pool retains its original 1927 changing facilities, designed by architect W.E.Lowe, alongside art-deco features added in 1935.

To date, the Grade II-listed venue has welcomed more than 880,000 visitors to its heated 25m pool, activity pool and splash pool.

Pool temperatures are now back up to 28 degrees after chilly winter morning swims.

Cllr Scott Emanuel, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Lido Ponty, said: “How lucky are we to have one of the best outdoor attractions in Wales right here on our doorsteps?

“It’s now been 11 years since the Lido re-opened after Rhondda Cynon Taf Council made the ambitious decision to secure the funding to enable the complete restoration and regeneration of the original Lido.

“The restoration was complicated and lengthy but has been worth it. Hundreds of thousands of people from across Wales and beyond have enjoyed outdoor swims in the heated waters of Lido Ponty.

“It’s been a film set, received Royal visitors (and the odd Gavin and Stacey star) and became a star of the show at the Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod, offering visitors the chance to swim on the Maes for the first time in the history of the venue.

“Last year marked 10 years of this landmark attraction and we know the stories and successes will continue in 2026”.

To view the full Lido Ponty timetable and book tickets, visit the Rhondda Cynon Taf Council site here.