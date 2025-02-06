National Museum Cardiff will reopen on Friday

Amgueddfa Cymru has announced that it will be reopening its doors to National Museum Cardiff this Friday (7 February) after the completion of essential maintenance work.

Due to a mechanical issue caused by a component failure in an isolated area of the building, on Sunday 2 February, Amgueddfa Cymru made the decision to temporarily close National Museum Cardiff to the public for a short period.

“Essential repairs”

A spokesperson wrote on their website: “Our teams have since been working diligently to undertake essential repairs as quickly and effectively as possible to ensure the building meets all required safety standards. The statement added: “We recognise the impact that this has had on our visitors, however, the safety and well-being of our visitors, volunteers, staff, and the preservation of our collections will always remain our top priority.”

“Ongoing challenge”

Chief Executive, Jane Richardson said: “Like so many institutions across Wales and the UK, managing and maintaining aging buildings is an ongoing challenge. “I would like to thank all our staff and suppliers who have been working night and day to resolve the issue to help minimise any disruption to our visitors. “We are also extremely grateful for all the heartfelt support, patience and understanding from the public during this period and we are looking forward to welcoming you all back.” From Friday, National Museum Cardiff will be open 6 days a week (Tuesday – Sunday) at 10am – 4pm. It is closed on Mondays except for Bank Holidays. Tickets are also now on sale for Amgueddfa Cymru’s celebrated exhibition Streic ’84-85 Strike. For further information, visit www.museum.wales/Cardiff

