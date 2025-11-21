National Museum celebrates Wales’ intangible cultural heritage

Wales’ living traditions took centre stage at St Fagans National Museum of History on Thursday as choirs, craftspeople and cultural performers gathered for a major celebration of ‘intangible cultural heritage’ (ICH).

The free day-long event, organised by the Welsh Government, brought together heritage organisations, community groups and practitioners from across the country to showcase the skills, customs and cultural expressions that communities identify as part of their shared identity.

Intangible cultural heritage refers to living traditions passed through people rather than objects—ranging from craft skills and storytelling to music, dance and other cultural practices. Unlike physical artefacts, these traditions evolve continuously as communities adapt and reinterpret them.

At St Fagans, visitors were able to see traditional stonemasons, carpenters and crafters demonstrating heritage skills at Y Gweithdy.

Stallholders in the Atrium included the National Coracle Centre, displaying examples of traditional Welsh coracles, a craft still practised on west Wales rivers.

The programme also featured an extensive line-up of performances. These included Welsh folk music and dance, storytelling, Chinese lion dancing, Risca Male Voice Choir, stilt walkers from Danceblast, and the Ptasie Radio Cymru Choir.

One of the most eye-catching attractions was the Football Association of Wales’ carnyx – a towering, S-shaped bronze horn inspired by those used by ancient Celtic warriors. The dramatic instrument, created for the national football team, was demonstrated throughout the day.

The event also served as the backdrop for a major funding announcement. The Welsh Government confirmed that more than £2 million will be invested between 2025 and 2027 to help cultural organisations build capacity, deliver projects and support the priorities laid out in the national cultural strategy.

The Enhanced Local Sector Support for Museums, Archives and Libraries scheme will allow councils and trusts to recruit staff, commission specialist expertise and launch new initiatives including exhibitions, digitisation work and community engagement programmes.

Capital grants

This additional investment follows £11 million in capital grants that have been awarded since the Priorities for Culture programme was launched earlier this year, alongside revenue schemes supporting youth access to cultural experiences.

A series of lectures accompanied the event, examining intangible heritage from several angles. Speakers discussed the role of living traditions in rural Wales, how industrial and post-industrial communities express their heritage, the links between culture and identity, and the importance of sustaining heritage skills at a time when many are at risk of disappearing.

The celebration comes as Wales prepares for the first UK-wide call-out to ICH practitioners following the UK’s ratification of the UNESCO Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2023. Wales is working with the other devolved governments and the UK Government to map living traditions and begin building shared national ICH inventories led directly by communities.

Vitality

Culture Minister Jack Sargeant said: “This celebration at St Fagans was a wonderful demonstration of the incredible diversity and vitality of Wales’s living heritage. From the haunting sound of the carnyx to the skilled hands of our stonemasons and the voices of our choirs, we saw how intangible cultural heritage connects our past to our present and shapes our communities.

“These living traditions – whether they’re centuries-old crafts or contemporary cultural expressions – are at the heart of Welsh identity. They’re kept alive by the passion and dedication of communities across Wales, and it’s vital that we recognise, celebrate and support them.”

Amgueddfa Cymru Chief Executive Jane Richardson said St Fagans was “delighted” to host a celebration reflecting the wide range of skills and practices that continue to shape Welsh identity.