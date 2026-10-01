National Museum has become dysfunctional, says insider

Martin Shipton

The National Museum in Cardiff has become dysfunctional in recent years and needs drastic improvement, according to an insider who spoke to Nation.Cymru under a guarantee that they would not be named.

The source compared the museum unfavourably with the National Library in Aberystwyth, saying: “I really do think that the managed decline, individual posturing and lack of professional interest in the stewardship and responsible and accountable management of our national collection that has happened at National Museum Cardiff over the last decade is quite scandalous.

“There is obviously a lot going on behind the scenes there at the moment, with the NMC100 celebrations in the pipeline, and they have started circulating a public consultation questionnaire, but it is very depressing to see a site that seems to have been dysfunctional for a number of years.

“The new Chief Executive appears to be genuinely answerable and motivated, but it seems to me that the rot has set in at the Cardiff site.

“I ask myself how it is possible for the National Library to have accomplished what it has – genuinely thought-provoking exhibitions, pioneering VR experiences, research output that is firmly rooted in a knowledge of the history of Wales and the Welsh language and a building that is soon to be net zero – when the museum in Cardiff is in the state that it is.

“My concern is that any additional public funds that will be put into the proposed changes for the centenary will lead to more of the same unless the recent history is probed.

“I am not at all suggesting that there has been any financial mismanagement, but rather an inertia and stasis that have set in whereby some individuals are acting as if they own the national collection that should be cared for there.

Funding

“I am also concerned that the recent story about the Welsh Heritage research consortium (and an additional £1.8m in funding) is not a new one – I think that this is funding that was secured quite a while ago.

“What does concern me is that this funding would have been better allocated to the National Library, as the staff there have, in my experience, much more genuine interest, expertise and understanding of their role as guardians and stewards of our nation’s culture and heritage.

“It’s a general feeling, seeing the state behind the scenes in the storerooms, lack of provenance history research (and general research, indeed basic curiosity) from long-standing members of staff on very good salaries (and whom the status quo serves quite nicely, thank you very much…).

“The last straw for me was to find more galleries closed to the public than open – with the natural history gallery looking like a diorama display from another era – and all the taxidermy birds not on display because of an infestation.

“Gallery 7 (Landscape) has been ‘closed for maintenance’ for longer than I can remember (years!), but if you put your eye to the keyhole of the locked door, all the exhibits appear to be in the same place. This is our national collection! Forgive me the rant, but it really is a national embarrassment, I think.

“It might also be worth noting that – as far as I am aware – the only presence that the National Museum had at this year’s Eisteddfod was very low-key, with a talk on the Gwen John Exhibition (which was fantastic).

“When you think of the offer that the National Library had – and always has had – at the Eisteddfod, again, it’s quite shameful, I think.”

‘Ongoing responsibility’

A spokesperson for Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales responded: “Amgueddfa Cymru cares for Wales’ national collection across eight sites. Our historic museum buildings are themselves an important part of our cultural heritage.

“Caring for them, alongside the collections they house, is a significant and ongoing responsibility. Buildings of their age, scale and complexity inevitably bring challenges and require sustained investment and specialist maintenance to keep them safe, resilient and accessible.

“As National Museum Cardiff approaches its centenary, we are using this milestone not only to address essential maintenance needs, but also to reimagine the Museum for its next 100 years.

“Our ambition is to safeguard the building and collections while creating a more accessible, sustainable and engaging National Museum and Gallery for future generations.

“The centenary programme is not dependent on additional public funding. It is an opportunity to celebrate the Museum’s first century and invite audiences and communities to help shape its future through our public consultation.

“We are delighted by the response so far and encourage people to continue taking part.”

Further briefing notes from Amgueddfa Cymru stated:

The Collaborative Doctoral Landscape Award, which is a £1.8m funding scheme, is a collaborative scheme between Amgueddfa Cymru, the National Library of Wales, the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Cadw and the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales (RCAHMW). The funding goes to the universities to facilitate this scheme, which demonstrates a significant investment in research led by the priorities of the Welsh culture and heritage sector.

Like many organisations within the culture and heritage sector, we are continuing to work within an extremely challenging financial environment and with more limited resources. Although Amgueddfa Cymru did not have a stand at this year’s Eisteddfod Genedlaethol, the museum worked closely with the Eisteddfod. This included work with Y Lle Celf, where workshops and events were held throughout the week through the CELF partnership, as well as weaving workshops by the National Wool Museum, which is local to the Eisteddfod.

Amgueddfa Cymru has been in receipt of additional grant funding from the Welsh Government over the last few years that has been used to address critical and urgent works needed for a building of this age.

All of this has been channelled into urgent repairs and maintenance, along with MEP renewals with sustainable systems such as air handling units and air source heat pumps.

Over the past few years, significant work has been undertaken to reduce Amgueddfa Cymru’s carbon footprint, working towards the Welsh Government’s ambition of a net-zero public sector by 2030.

Through its Sustainable Development Action Plan and Decarbonisation Action Plan, the organisation is reducing reliance on fossil fuels, investing in renewable energy and low-carbon infrastructure, undertaking annual carbon reporting, training staff through the Carbon Literacy programme, improving sustainable procurement and travel, and enhancing biodiversity across its sites.

Sustainability is overseen through dedicated leadership and governance structures and is increasingly integrated into capital projects, operational decision-making and public engagement activities.

National Museum Cardiff celebrates its centenary next year, and Amgueddfa Cymru is exploring opportunities to improve and redevelop the building and to enhance the visitor experience.

People can have their say in the survey here.

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