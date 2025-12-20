National Music Service brings festive cheer with £12m investment

Funding of £12 million has been awarded to Wales’ National Music Service across the next three years, creating more opportunities for children and young people from across Wales to play, sing, and create music.

The funding will enable continuing support for key programme strands in schools and within communities, including:

Music in Schools – providing support to ensure all children and young people of school age have access to opportunities to play, sing, take part in and create music

Making Music with Others – including specific support for music ensembles and opportunities for young people to gain industry experience through working alongside musicians

National instrument, resource and equipment library – ensuring that young people, particularly those from low-income households, have access to instruments, for music activities in and outside schools.

Across Wales this Christmas, the National Music Service has helped deliver concerts and activities that showcase talent with events including:

Ceredigion: Atgof o’r Ser brought together junior and senior orchestras, harps, brass bands, and professional soloists alongside the canata’s composer, Robat Arwyn.

Neath Port Talbot: Three major concerts featured junior and senior ensembles, plus a staff brass group performing at Ysgol Maes y Coed. Their double-reed project introduced mini bassoons and oboes to new learners, while the youth orchestra rehearsed War of the Worlds with Jeff Wayne.

Pembrokeshire: A pop-up community choir joined forces with county ensembles for a concert featuring brass bands, wind groups, and rock bands. Two First Experiences celebration concerts united 607 pupils, performing instrumental pieces and songs using Charanga Cymru.

Swansea: From intimate school assemblies to grand events at Brangwyn Hall and Swansea University’s Great Hall, Swansea Music ensured every child could participate. Additional Learning Needs (ALN) pupils performed using adaptive instruments, and whole-class brass projects inspired hundreds of new musicians.

Powys: School ensembles, piano orchestras, brass groups string ensembles, school orchestra, primary and secondary school choir, guitar ensembles have taken place across the county.

Carmarthenshire: More than 90 school concerts have been supported, with pupils performing in supermarkets and various community events.

Rhondda Cynon Taf: Hosted a showcase concert at Y Pant Comprehensive, whilst soloists and small groups performed at Garth Olwg Community Centre’s Christmas Festival.

Merthyr Tydfil: Delivered bilingual carol singing and harp performances linked to local heritage.

Conwy: Samba groups added vibrant rhythms to festive celebrations.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “Music helps bring people together and it’s heartening to see the many festive events taking place across Wales, with the support of the National Music Service. These events benefit both young people and the local community.

“By funding the National Music Service, we are providing opportunities for children and young people aged 3 to 16 to enjoy music activities, access to instruments and lessons across a wide range of genres and styles of music.

“I am pleased that our funding of £12m is ensuring that children and young people in Wales have access to quality music education.”