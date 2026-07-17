National park approves access improvements at nature reserve

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A call to improve the accessibility of a nature conservation area for further works has been given the go-ahead by the national park.

In an application recommended for approval at the July meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee, the national park sought permission for works to create a hardstanding at the entrance to Penlan, Gwaun Valley.

An officer report recommending approval said: “The application site is located at the existing forestry entrance to Penlan within the Gwaun Valley, in the north of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

“The site comprises an existing access from the public highway into a wider area of approximately 70 hectares of land managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for nature conservation purposes. The immediate area is characterised by open moorland, heath and scrub vegetation, together with areas of regenerating native woodland.

“A public footpath runs immediately to the north of the application site, whilst the existing forestry track extends into the wider site beyond the entrance. The surrounding landscape is rural in character and forms part of the Special Landscape qualities of the National Park.

“The application seeks planning permission for the creation of a permeable hardstanding measuring approximately 20 metres by 15 metres immediately inside the existing forestry entrance.

“The hardstanding is intended to provide an operational area for the temporary storage of timber, equipment and materials associated with the management of the wider conservation site and to facilitate the movement of livestock and machinery used in habitat management.”

It added: “The hardstanding is required to facilitate the long-term management of the wider 70-hectare conservation site, supporting native woodland regeneration, wood pasture and heathland restoration.”

Of the public footpath, it said its Public Rights of Way Officer has raised no objection, subject to an informative ensuring that the public right of way remains unobstructed.

Moving approval at the meeting, national park authority chair Dr Madeleine Havard said works had started to clear the monoculture site back in the 1990s, the biodiversity scheme had been “very important for showing how we work with nature rather than against it”.

Dr Havard added: “The addition of the hard-standing will really help the activities of our hard-working land managers.”

The proposal was unanimously supported by committee members.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.