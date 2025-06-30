National park approves plans to upgrade Eryri lakeside facilities amid queries over pollution risks

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

National park planners have agreed two separate proposals to upgrade the facilities and security at two separate sites beside an Eryri beauty spot amid queries over pollution risks.

The schemes both concern well used car parking and toilet areas on opposite shores of Llyn Tegid near Bala in Gwynedd.

The Eryri National Park Authority [ENPA] planning and access committee approved the applications with conditions, including pollution prevention advisories, at its meeting on Wednesday, June 25.

Debate over the use of materials was queried during the committee’s discussion, with questions asked over pollution risks of work at the waterside sites.

But the meeting heard that although “pollution pathways” had been identified, any potential risk could be mitigated by use of pollution prevention measures employed during construction.

The first application concerned the ENPA warden centre and car park, on the northern shore of Llyn Tegid, close to Bala.

Parking

The plans called for permission to insulate and affix grey timber cladding and solar panels to the two-storey warden building, which included toilets above, and a boat rental and watersports business below.

The scheme would see the installation of car park recognition ‘ANPR’ cameras, as well as CCTV and a new entrance gate.

Revised plans would also see more cameras also attached to two sides of a small stone building near the entrance.

The large, 1.2 hectare site was described as “a very popular stopping place for visitors to access Llyn Tegid”.

The plans said the work was considered to be “non-intrusive” nor harmful to any species or site.

The second application concerned the Llangower carpark on the eastern shore of the lake, on a long strip of land, and where there were also toilet facilities.

The plans would see the removal and upgrade of the existing toilets, installation of cladding, renewal work and creation of further car parking spaces, the installation of ANPR and CCTV cameras, and also a new gate.

The car park is on a 0.4h acre site, between the B4403 and the heritage railway – Rheilfordd Llyn Tegid – or Bala Lake Railway. The Llangower stop is accessed from the car park.

Plans noted that the parking area was “generally unregulated, with no marked parking bays, and with a tarmac track. It was also popular with visitors”.

The meeting heard that the work could see the park capacity increase from around 60 to 90 spaces by marking out specific bays. They would be surfaced with porous interlocking demarcated blocks.

This was “a more efficient use of the land,” a report said, and it was hoped to help boost income for the national park.

Upgrades

The plans would also see internal upgrades to the toilet, and the external timber cladding would “improve maintenance costs and longevity of the building”. Cameras would also be installed on poles.

The application noted that “careful consideration was afforded for use of appropriate materials to ensure they were compatible with the setting of this relatively remote but well used car parking facility”.

Following a public consultation no objections had been received for both the applications.

Brian Angell, a committee member appointed by the Welsh Government, had queried the types of timber used, if it was native or local, how it was sourced, if it would be tanalised and how chemicals would be handled.

He called for advisory notes to be attached, over measures to prevent any pollution issues.

Planning case officer Richard Thomas told the meeting pollution pathways had been identified for Llyn Tegid, but an HRA (habitats regulation assessment) had been carried out.

“They found that if developers or the authority employed pollution prevention measures during construction, those pathways could be secured and no pollution would ensue to Llyn Tegid,” he said.

He added: “Natural Resources Wales was happy and they were able to provide advice in the form of pollution planning guidance, and added that the guidance would be put into the planning as an advisory.”

