National Park Authority urged to widen recruitment to boost diversity

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A member has said a National Park Authority needs to do more to entice people from ethnic minority backgrounds to work for it.

At a meeting of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) on Friday, October 9, members received a draft report on the authority’s Strategic Equality Plan Annual Report for 2025/2026.

This annual report is a legal requirement which provides an overview of the progress made towards delivering the plan’s nine objectives during the last year.

It highlights a range of initiatives, projects and case studies that are supposed to show how BBNPA is advancing equality, diversity and inclusion, both as an employer and through the services, programmes and decision-making processes that shape its work.

Welsh Government-appointed member Craig Stephenson said that the report was a “good read” but highlighted areas that need improvement.

Mr Stephenson said: “I thought the staff statistics and data, particularly around gender, was good as it was related to females in senior roles. Often it’s the other way around, where men are the higher numbers.

“My second point is about the ethnic diversity of staff. Statistics show it’s particularly weak in the authority.”

The report had shown that 98 per cent of BBNPA’s staff come from a “White background”, with one per cent identifying as from “Any other Asian background” and one per cent being “Black or Black British – African background”.

Mr Stephenson continued: “I wondered if we could look at targeting specific organisations when there are recruitments available, emphasising that home working is available.”

He explained that if ethnic diversity within BBNPA is not “particularly strong”, staff could be recruited from other areas.

Mr Stephenson said: “For example, you could live in Cardiff and still work for the authority.”

Terms and words

Welsh Government-appointed member Professor John Hunt wanted some of the terms and words in the report tidied up.

Prof Hunt said: “Identifying transgender as a sexuality identity could be sending very awkward messaging to the trans community.

“Britishness is referred to as an ethnicity, which is not appropriate.”

He said that he felt that the report was “too inward-looking” and there should be more “awareness” of the diversity of people who use the national park.

Prof Hunt explained that he had previously brought up proposals for a “Diversity Implementation Group” of members and staff to be set up.

Prof Hunt explained that the group would: “Ensure that these things are pre-thought through before a report is reached.

“I would encourage that this is developed. I would like to see that.”

BBNPA chairman Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe (Powys) said that a discussion around Prof Hunt’s idea could happen outside the meeting.

Members went on to approve the report, which will be published on the BBNPA website in the near future.

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