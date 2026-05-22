National park parking meter plans approved after debate over charges

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Clarity was wanted by a planning committee on whether two new car parking meters in a Welsh national park are for donations or collecting parking fees.

At a meeting of Bannau Brycheiniog’s Planning committee on Tuesday, May 19, members received reports on plans by the NPA to install machines at two car parks in the part of the national park that is in Carmarthenshire.

The sites are the car park at the bottom of Llyn-y-Fan road, Llanddeusant, and the car park 250 metres to the north of Carreg Cennen Castle near Llandeilo.

Planning officer Rhys Pritchard recommended that members approve both applications.

Mr Pritchard said: “The money raised from car parking charges will be utilised to enhance the special qualities of the national park.”

Cllr Handel Davies (Carmarthenshire) said: “This is welcome news; we do need the income to sustain the national park.”

But others wanted more clarity on the machines’ purpose as the term “charging” had been uses several times rather than “donations.”

Cllr Simon Howarth (Monmouthshire) said: “I just need to be clear on what I’m deciding here that they are donation meters not charging meters.”

Government appointed independent member and committee chairman Steve Rayner said: “The costs and charges are not a matter for the planning committee but the question of whether this is a donation or parking machine or whatever is valid, it’s important to inform our decision.

He brought in BBNPA director of planning Gareth Jones to explain the position.

Mr Jones said: “The description is very clear; we’re looking to install a car parking machine and associated signage at the edge of car parks to collect donations and car parking fees.

“The signage is for donation parking.

“What the description of the development does include is the potential for future car parking fees – the flexibility is built into the proposal.

“At a future date the authority may feel it’s appropriate to charge for car parking at the site.’

In terms of pure planning considerations, he said that the committee needed to focus on the “physical structures and the principle of development” and not the “charging element.”

Cllr Ed Jones (Powys) moved both proposals to a vote.

On the Llyn-y-Fan road car park application seven members voted in favour of the proposal while one abstained.

A vote of the Carreg Cennen Car Park saw six members vote in favour of the proposal, one against and one abstain.