National park rejects application for 36-home scheme

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for the first stage of a 36-home scheme near a seaside village which the local community council objected to in its current scheme have been refused by the national park.

In a hybrid application submitted to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, EE7 Properties Ltd, through agent JCR Planning Ltd, sought permission for a hybrid housing scheme at Penny Farm, Fan Road, Saundersfoot.

The application consisted of an outline scheme for three two-storey houses, a full application for the conversion of an existing two-storey building into two apartments, a full application for construction of a two-storey accommodation block containing two apartments and associated works, following the demolition of an existing shed.

Objections

Nine objections to the scheme were received, raising issues including access, lack of affordable housing, highway safety, and increased traffic.

A supporting statement through agent JCR Planning Ltd says: “At the outset, it needs to be emphasised that the application site is a residential allocation in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Local Development Plan 2 – HA4 Penny Farm – 36 units. This application represents the first phase of the allocated site’s development.”

It adds: “The existing North Close access will serve three dwellings and two apartments, whilst the Fan Road access will serve one apartment. Future phases of the site’s development will involve significant alterations to the Fan Road access.”

It lists the overall development in four phases, with the last two the largest.

It concludes: “The proposal will facilitate the delivery of key accommodation and will do so in a manner that is both respectful and responsive to the adjoining and surrounding urban area. Each unit will be served by a series of amenity spaces, including private and secure areas, as well as sufficient car parking.

“A portion of Phase 1 will be served by an extension of North Close estate road and will not result in any detriment to highway safety for existing or proposed users.”

Saundersfoot Community Council unanimously objected to the scheme in its current form, with some 20 members of the public attending a recent meeting to raise their own concerns.

Affordable housing

In its objection, the community council said it agreed there was a need for affordable housing, understanding 14 affordable dwellings were to be included in the development.

“However, the Planning Statement and DAS submitted makes no mention of any affordable housing. Council trusts that PCNPA will correct this omission. So, subject to an appropriate affordable housing element in the development then the council does not object to the development in principle.”

However, concerns were raised over access to the site, and the existing sewage system in the area “already inadequate to cope with the current properties”.

It also said: “Were this development to proceed, the increased traffic flow would be a serious risk to the health and safety of children playing outside their homes. Additional traffic from the new properties would aggravate the existing risk.”

It urged the applicant to withdraw the current scheme “and resubmit correcting the above defects”.

An officer report recommending refusal said: “Penny Farm is listed within the Local Development Plan as a site which is allocated for housing, with the anticipated delivery of residential units being 36, 14 of which would be affordable units.”

Assessment

It adds: “It is stated that for this site, a traffic impact assessment would be required to ensure capacity at new and existing junctions and that affordable housing should be included within the scheme. No details of the provision of affordable housing have been received with this application.

“There are also requirements in terms of a financial contribution towards the provision of a footway / footpath route to Saundersfoot Railway Station; that informal open space be provided on site; and a financial contribution for Local Equipped Area for Play and Neighbourhood Equipped Area.

“The Highways Authority have concerns in relation to the proposed access, and in relation to the adoptability of the access road, and note that insufficient information has been submitted in order to determine highway safety.

“In addition, the documentation fails to take into account the trees which are located in the area of the proposed access off North Close. The Authority also has concerns in relation to the design of the proposed apartment block and its failure to take account of the character of properties within the area.”

The application was refused on the grounds of a lack of details of affordable housing provision. Insufficient information has been submitted to determine the development’s impact upon highway safety, and the design of the proposed apartment block “is not deemed appropriate due to its form and finishing materials not being in character with the local vernacular”.

