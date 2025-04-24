National Park to decide on application for 76 seaside homes

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a development of 76 homes in a Pembrokeshire seaside village have formally been submitted to the national park.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Millbay Homes, through agent Asbri Planning, seeks permission for the development of 76 homes and associated works on land East of Marine Parade, Broad Haven, near Haverfordwest.

The proposal seeks to build 10 one-bed properties; 20 two-bed, 32 three-bed, 10 four-bed, and four five-bed properties, with Millbay Homes have been liaising with the authority`s housing department about the requirement for affordable housing at the site, the authority favouring a rate of some 34 per cent affordable.

The site itself is allocated for up to 87 residential dwellings.

“High quality”

The applicants say the scheme will “lead to the creation of a high-quality and attractive place to live and will contribute to creating a distinct sense of place”.

A supporting statement adds: “Rather than imposing a rigid, flat layout, the homes are arranged to follow the natural contours of the land, stepping up and down in response to the site’s slopes.

“This approach minimizes the need for extensive excavation and preserves much of the natural landscape. It also ensures that each home has a unique relationship with its surroundings, with most properties benefiting from stunning sea views due to their elevated positions.

“By embracing the site’s topography, the development not only minimises its environmental impact but also creates a visually appealing and varied streetscape that feels integrated into the natural landscape rather than imposed upon it.”

Revisions

The scheme has been subject to revisions following discussions with planners, moving from an initial increase from 62 to 77 homes, now dropped to 76 to provide an ‘informal open space’ “designed to meet the planners’ request and to offer a communal area where residents can enjoy outdoor activities and relaxation in a natural setting”.

The formal pre-application consultation ran up to late January of this year.

The statement stresses: “The proposed residential housing scheme represents a carefully considered response to the village’s architectural heritage, challenging topography, and coastal environment.

“Through a thoughtful, collaborative design process, incorporating comments and feedback from the planning officers and public, the development will create a vibrant, sustainable community that offers diverse housing options, maximises sea views, and integrates seamlessly with its surroundings.”

The application concludes: “The ambition for the site is to create a contemporary development of liveable, affordable homes within Broad Haven which takes advantage of the site’s seaside location, in accordance with the council’s housing allocation within the Local Development Plan.

“In light of the above, it is concluded that the proposal fully accords with both national and local policies and there are no material considerations which should prevent the planning application from being determined in accordance with the relevant planning policy framework.”

The application will be considered by national park planners at a later date.

