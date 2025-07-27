National Park to decide on future funding for hotspot’s tourism organisation

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to keep funding a tourism marketing organisation while there is uncertainty about whether a potential visitor levy will be introduced is to be heard next week.

At the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park meeting of July 30, members are being asked to consider whether or not to continue its financial support of Visit Pembrokeshire for 2026-2029.

A report for members states: “In February 2020 the Authority agreed to support the setting up of Visit Pembrokeshire as a trade led, stand-alone Destination Marketing Organisation for Pembrokeshire.

“The focus of the organisation was to be on leading the delivery of the county’s tourism strategy (its Destination Management Plan) in partnership, leading on destination marketing activity, campaign and project delivery, industry liaison and support, research and intelligence, advocacy, branding and supporting some events.”

Discussions

It adds: “Visit Pembrokeshire was set up in November 2020 and in September 2021, the Authority agreed to amend the funding for that year from in-kind to cash to enable Visit Pembrokeshire to provide match funding to secure grant funding. A contribution of £25,000 was agreed and this arrangement has continued until the current year.

“The current funding agreement is coming to an end this year and discussions have been undertaken between Visit Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire County Council and the authority regarding future support.”

On July 7 the county council’s Cabinet agreed to provide Visit Pembrokeshire with “a flat grant agreement worth £152,000 per year between April 2026 to March 2029,” the report adds.

It says there is “a key change on the horizon, with the ability to set a visitor levy”.

While Pembrokeshire County Council has publicly stated that it will not introduce a levy before 2027, it will be a decision for any new administration from that year whether to introduce one.

“If a levy is introduced then some of the funding raised could be used to support Visit Pembrokeshire, as well as key visitor infrastructure such as toilets. A failure to introduce a levy would probably mean Visit Pembrokeshire becoming an entirely membership-led organisation without public support along with fewer public facilities being provided.

“Therefore, the current proposal seeks to provide security of funding over the next few years while there is a debate and decision on the levy. Either of these options provides an exit strategy for the Authority.”

Defecit

The report says the park “is facing a significant financial deficit and seeking to work towards setting a balanced budget,” but “there are strong strategic reasons why the authority should provide support for the 2026-2029 period”.

Options include cutting all funding, saving £25,000, with a potential loss of influence on the future development of tourism in Pembrokeshire; continuing to fund at the current rate; a 10 per cent reduction to £22,500; and a phased reduction approach, reducing from £25,000 in 2026-27, down to £20,000 by 2028-29.

It concludes: “Supporting Visit Pembrokeshire is one of the ways that the Authority can support the tourism industry and the communities of Pembrokeshire. While the Authority is facing significant financial challenges, there are strong strategic reason why the Authority should support Visit Pembrokeshire until 2029.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

