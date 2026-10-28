National Parks across Wales, Scotland and England unite to protect historic environment

Nation Cymru staff

Wales’ three National Parks have joined forces with those in England and Scotland, along with leading heritage and environmental bodies, to protect, explain and bring to life the UK’s historic environment.

An updated Joint Statement, signed by National Park Authorities and national partners, commits signatories to manage the historic environment sustainably and to help more people connect with the stories, landscapes and cultural heritage that shape National Parks.

From ancient settlements and industrial heritage to traditions, skills and cultural landscapes, the UK’s National Parks hold thousands of years of human history. This new collaboration will help these places continue to inspire people, support wellbeing and play a vital role in restoring nature and tackling climate change.

A shared vision for people, nature and heritage

Together, partners will:

Work collaboratively to conserve and enhance cultural heritage across National Parks.

Increase opportunities for people to understand, experience and engage with the historic environment.

Champion the role of heritage in tackling climate change and helping nature recover.

Share expertise, research and best practice across organisations and borders.

The joint approach recognises that National Parks are living, working landscapes where nature and culture are deeply connected, and where protecting the past helps shape a more resilient future.

The statement brings together all 15 National Park Authorities with organisations including Natural England, Natural Resources Wales, Historic England, Historic Environment Scotland, Cadw, NatureScot and the Forestry Commission, reflecting a shared commitment across all three nations.

By working together at a national level, partners will strengthen advocacy, improve access to data and expertise, and support better coordinated action to conserve and celebrate the historic environment.

This work will help unlock the benefits of heritage for communities, supporting wellbeing, fostering curiosity and wonder, and strengthening connections between people and our unique National Park landscapes.

Phil Mulligan, CEO of Peak District National Park and National Parks UK representative “National Parks are places where nature and culture come together. This shared commitment shows how, working together, we can protect our past while helping people connect with it in meaningful ways today and into the future.”

Jonathan Cawley, CEO Eryri National Park Authority on behalf of Wales’ three National Parks said: “This updated Joint Statement strengthens our shared commitment to protecting Wales’ cultural heritage and safeguarding the historic environment, an important part of National Parks’ character, for future generations”

Christopher Catling, CEO of The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales said: “The Royal Commission believes that the National Parks of Wales, Scotland and England play a vital role in the stewardship of our precious cultural and natural heritage.

“We are proud to be able to support the National Parks in their work, recognising that careful and responsible management of the historic environment delivers economic and environmental benefits as well as having a positive impact on people’s health and sense of wellbeing”.

More information about the National Parks can be found at: https://www.nationalparks.uk

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