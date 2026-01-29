National Resources Wales to begin essential works on Welsh woodland

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will begin essential work in a Welsh woodland during February to manage diseased trees and keep visitors safe.

Fforest Fawr, near Tongwynlais on the outskirts of Cardiff, is a busy recreational site with many formal and informal paths.

The forest car park will be closed from 2 February 2026 for about four weeks, and a number of trails will also be closed for the duration of the works, including: Sculpture Discovery Trail; Three Bears Cave Walk; Sir Henry’s Trail; Burges’ Way; and The Taff Trail (through the affected area).

The work is due to be completed by the end of February 2026 to minimise disturbance of protected species, such as dormice.

The trees are infected with Ash dieback, a fungal disease that weakens and kills ash trees, causing branches or whole trees to fall without warning.

NRW has surveyed ash trees across the site in line with the Welsh Government’s Ash Dieback Policy Approach in Wales and identified around 286 trees that are in poor or declining condition and require felling to protect public safety.

While most are ash trees, a small number of larch, beech and sweet chestnut trees also need to be removed.

Chris Rees, Forest Operations Team Leader for Natural Resources Wales, said: “The safety of visitors, residents and staff is our top priority. Ash dieback has significantly weakened many trees in Fforest Fawr, and removing them is essential to prevent the risk of falling branches or trees.

“We understand that closing the car park and trails will be disruptive, and we thank people for their patience while we carry out this important work.

“Our contractors will work as quickly and safely as possible, and we ask visitors to respect safety signage and avoid the operational area.”

Because the work requires the use of large forestry machinery with extensive safety zones, public access cannot be safely maintained in the active work area.

Visitors who enter the forest on foot during the operation are strongly reminded to follow all safety signage, stay outside fenced-off or taped-off areas, and avoid operational zones at all times.

For more information about Fforest Fawr, visit https://naturalresources.wales/fforestfawr.