Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has awarded Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales an additional £2.4m in capital funding to support the redevelopment of the National Slate Museum in Llanberis.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan confirmed the funding during a visit to the museum on Friday 20 November. She saw specialist conservation work already completed, including repairs to the site’s original windows and doors.

The museum is housed in the Grade I-listed Gilfach Ddu workshops, at the heart of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales UNESCO World Heritage Site. It closed temporarily in November 2024 to allow work to improve access and upgrade facilities for visitors, schools and the local community.

The former shop and café buildings have been removed, and foundations are in place for a new accessible building housing a café, learning facilities and space for community activities and events. The redevelopment will also create a play area where children can learn about the slate landscape and dedicated exhibition spaces exploring how the industry shaped Wales.

Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan said: “The National Slate Museum tells the story of an industry that helped shape Wales, its communities and its language. It is a site that I’ve regularly visited since childhood, and it’s inspiring to see the skill and care being invested in the conservation of these historic buildings.

“This additional £2.4m of capital funding will help drive the redevelopment forward at an important stage, creating a more accessible museum, with new and upgraded facilities. It will also help make sure the museum can welcome visitors, schools and local people for generations to come.”

Helen Goddard, Project Director at the National Slate Museum, said: “We are really pleased with how work is progressing. There will always be challenges with any major redevelopment on an historic site like this. But the conservation and craftsmanship going into this project are a testament to the team.”

‘Major boost’

Jane Richardson, Chief Executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, said: “This funding is a major boost at a pivotal stage. Every time I visit, I am struck by the skill, care and dedication being invested in conserving these remarkable historic buildings. At the same time, we are creating new spaces that will make the museum more accessible, engaging and enjoyable for visitors.”

While the museum is closed, its Museum on the Move programme is bringing displays and live demonstrations to three venues:

The Quarry Hospital in Parc Padarn, Llanberis, where visitors can see parts of the museum’s collection

Penrhyn Castle, where the museum team gives slate-splitting demonstrations

The Forge@Cei Llechi in Caernarfon, where visitors can see the museum’s blacksmith at work

For details of where to see the collections and demonstrations, visit the Museum on the Move page.