Nation Cymru staff

The first results of the new Wales National Travel Survey (WNTS) have been published, providing a new insight into how people travel across Wales and the factors influencing their everyday transport choices.

More than 6,100 people responded during the first full survey year, recording more than 18,000 journeys from across Wales.

Published and led by Transport for Wales (TfW) and Welsh Government, the WNTS is the first dedicated Wales-wide travel survey since 2012 and has been developed to provide a stronger evidence base for transport planning and policy in Wales.

The survey looks at how, why, when and where people travel, alongside their attitudes towards different forms of transport and the factors that could encourage people to make more sustainable journeys.

The annual survey gathers responses from adults aged 16 and over, living across Wales, including both users and non-users of different transport modes.

Participants also complete a two-day travel diary, providing detailed information about the journeys they made during the two days prior to taking the survey.

Three headline reports have been published, focusing on travel behaviours, travel attitudes, and the factors that could encourage a shift towards more sustainable travel.

These headline reports are supplemented with seven modal reports providing more detail about walking and wheeling, cycling, bus, rail, taxi, car and other transport modes (plane, ferry and community transport), data tables and wealth of background information about the survey.

The results cover the full 2025/26 survey year and replace the preliminary six-month findings published in April 2026. They establish an important new baseline for understanding travel in Wales, which will become increasingly valuable as further annual results allow changes in travel patterns and experience to be examined over time.

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper said: “Good transport policy starts with understanding how people really get around.

“For the first time in over a decade, the Wales National Travel Survey gives us a full year of Wales-specific evidence on how, why, and when people travel, and what could help them choose more sustainable journeys.

“This new baseline will help us develop policy and make decisions based on people’s everyday experiences against our transport strategy.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to respond and record their journeys.”

Transport for Wales, Chief Transport Planning and Development Officer, Geoff Ogden, said: “For the first time in more than a decade, we now have a full year of Wales-specific evidence giving us a much clearer picture of how people travel in their everyday lives.

“The Wales National Travel Survey helps us understand not only the journeys people make, but the choices behind them, their experiences of different forms of transport and some of the barriers that can make travelling sustainably more difficult.

“Having this evidence is incredibly valuable. It gives Transport for Wales, Welsh Government and local authorities a stronger evidence base to help plan transport around the needs and experiences of people across Wales.

“As the survey continues annually, we’ll also be able to build an increasingly detailed picture of how travel in Wales changes over time.”

The Office for Statistics Regulation has previously described the initial WNTS outputs as a “strong set of official statistics in development”, following its review of the preliminary six-month publication.

The results are intended to support evidence-based transport policy and decision-making, including monitoring priorities within Llwybr Newydd: the Wales Transport Strategy.

Read the full Wales National Travel Survey 2025/26 results: Latest results | Transport for Wales