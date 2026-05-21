National Trust Cymru launches Pokémon trails and castle quests for half term

Families are being invited to swap screens for castle quests, Pokémon trails and wildlife adventures as National Trust Cymru unveils its programme of May half-term activities across Wales

National Trust said: “From castle quests and wildlife spotting to garden games, craft workshops and hands-on challenges, there are plenty of opportunities for children to get active, use their imaginations and discover the outdoors.

“Whether you’re exploring historic houses, picnicking in blossom filled gardens or taking part in family-friendly trails, there’s something to keep all ages entertained.”

Highlights from the programme include:

North Wales



Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrecsam



Journey through time at Chirk Castle and imagine life before the castle was built with den building, explore the present by caring for nature with hands‑on challenges, and look to the future launching bean bags like meteorites into starry targets that hang overhead.

Afterwards, challenge family and friends to a game of badminton or quoits on the lawn, or continue the journey through time in the new courtyard garden created in partnership with Stori Brymbo and Wrecsam’s science discovery centre Xplore!

Erddig Hall and Garden, Wrecsam

Celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week with a programme of nature‑inspired family activities. Take on the garden quiz to discover how bees and butterflies help gardens thrive, then head to the Education Room to enjoy creative activities inspired by the natural world.

There are also plenty of hands‑on sessions to enjoy, from pebble pal painting and themed bee and butterfly crafts to felting a on bee and making a seed bomb to take home.

Visit Wolf’s Den, the natural play area, where explorers can build dens, swing on ropes and climb to their heart’s content.

Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor

Head off on an adventure around the garden with a nature-themed spotter sheet, go head-to-head in garden games, get creative with nature-inspired crafts, and take a closer look at some of the creatures that call this garden home with pond dipping. Then take a sensory walk with the Head Gardener and plant a seed to take home.

Plas Newydd House and Garden, Ynys Môn

Pick up the Plas Newydd activity booklet and capture spring highlights through sketching, poetry and storytelling, from vibrant bursts of colour and buzzing wildlife to iconic views across the Menai Strait towards Eryri.

Visit the natural play area in Dairy Wood where little explorers can let off steam as they tackle the obstacles, or climb to the top of the treehouse to take in the sights.

Plas yn Rhiw, Llŷn Peninsula

Explore the serene hillside garden, where grassy paths wind through vibrant spring blooms and colourful blossoms frame sweeping sea views over Porth Neigwl.

Take on the pollinator trail and set off on a meadow adventure to uncover fascinating facts about bees, butterflies and other bugs, or pick up a seasonal nature spotter pack to see what plants and animals call this place home.

Mid Wales

Llanercharon, Ceredigion

Follow a nature-themed trail through the garden and farmyard, whizz around the lake on a balance bike, try out the brand-new toy tractor, and meet the new Guernsey cows as well as chickens, horses, sheep and pigs.

Inside the Georgian villa, uncover the story of the Lewes family who once lived at Llanerchaeron, enjoy imaginative play in the Stable Playroom, and step back in time as you explore life below stairs in the Service Courtyard, complete with its dairy, bakehouse, salting room and dry laundry.

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool

Explore the 13th-century castle and celebrate the start of an exciting project to upgrade its historic wiring. Step inside the ornate State Rooms and take on the role of a castle electrician, tackling hands-on activities and challenges as you go. Look out for the adorable felt mice in their high-vis jackets, hidden throughout the castle as they fix wiring and carry tools in the most unexpected places.

Outside, join the Tiger Tracking Trail in the world-famous garden, with its Italianate Terraces, Edwardian Formal Garden and formal woodland

South Wales

Dinefwr, Llandeilo

From craft sessions and collaborative drawing to puppet-making and classic board games, there’s something for all ages to enjoy together at Dinefwr. Don’t miss the new ‘Tyre Tricks’ play space in the Old Laundry, where little adventurers can climb, build and balance using tyres saved from landfill.

Outside, enjoy a range of nature-inspired activities including bird feeder making, guided meadow walks with a National Trust ranger, birdwatching safaris with enthusiast Branwen Munn, and Forest School sessions with Seed and Root.

Dyffryn Gardens, Cardiff

Challenge friends and family to giant Connect 4, badminton, table tennis, boules and archery, then relax with a picnic among the beautiful surroundings at Dyffryn Gardens.

Inside the Gallery, younger visitors can enjoy colouring activities while older children and adults can get creative with spring-inspired art kits. Families can also delve deeper into nature throughout the gardens by borrowing an Explorer Backpack, packed with tools and activities to help spot birds, discover trees and learn more about the wildlife that calls Dyffryn home.

Tredegar House, Newport

Get active outdoors on the Pokémon Trading Card Game Mega Evaluation Trail at Tredegar House. Team up as a family to search the gardens for each Mega Evolution Pokémon, discover their powers, and complete your own challenges.

In Wales, the National Trust cares for more than 46,000 hectares of countryside, 160 miles of coastline as well as castles and gardens.

For more information, or to plan your visit, head to the National Trust site here.