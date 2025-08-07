National Trust Cymru names top 8 places to play this National Play Day

National Trust Cymru named their top 8 places to play on National Play Day (6 August), and throughout the remainder of the summer holidays.

With the return of the much-loved Summer of Play, sponsored by Starling Bank, there’s plenty of playful experiences and family activities to choose from at Trust places across Wales.

At Tredegar House in South Wales enjoy a family day out at the seaside, complete with a giant sandpit, colourful beach huts and pop-up play shops. While at Chirk Castle in North Wales go on a Big Play Adventure and explore four nature-themed play zones jam-packed with activities for kids of all ages.

Summer of Play activities are included with standard admission (and free for National Trust members), with no need to pre-book—just turn up and join in the fun. To find your nearest Summer of Play experience visit the National Trust Wales site here.

Here’s a roundup of National Trust Cymru’s top 8 places to play this summer:

Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrexham

Go on a Big Play Adventure at Chirk Castle and discover four nature-themed zones packed with nature-themed activities: build a den, design your own obstacle course and clamber up straw bale lookout posts, there’s hands-on fun for everyone. On selected weekends have a go at archery and fencing sessions.

2. Tredegar House, Newport

Head to the seaside in the heart of Newport at Tredegar House. Build sandcastles together in the huge sandpit, splash about in water play and visit the mini post office, ice-cream stand and sweet shop. In The Orangery relax in the gentle seaside soft play area (under 3’s).

3. Dyffryn Gardens, near Cardiff

Hop, skip and jump your way around the Dyffryn Gardens Games. Find all sorts of games and sports dotted around the gardens including badminton and table tennis – perfect for keeping the whole family entertained.

4. Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool

Enjoy a fun-packed day out at Powis Castle, take part in the Powis Derby or test your speed in the sack race. If you’re feeling sporty, challenge your friends and family to a game of football or volleyball on the Great Lawn.

5. Dinefwr, Carmarthenshire

Find endless opportunities for play in The Oak Yard at Dinefwr. Make house in ‘Sied Dwt’, climb inside the big cardboard castle and make a splash in the water play. Inside Newton House look out puzzles, games and settle down in the ‘Princess and the Pea’ themed room to watch a film, perfect for those rainy summer days.

6. Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor

Make the garden and grounds of Penrhyn Castle your summer playground. Show off your talents on the performing stage, test your building and creative skills in the construction zone and get the whole family involved in racket games.

7. Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion

Keep the whole family entertained with a visit to Llanerchaeron. Meet the animals who live on the farmyard, dive into The Stables playroom, zoom around on balance bikes and

explore the grass maze in the Walled Garden.

8. Erddig Hall and Garden, Wrexham

At Erddig, discover timeless family fun as you dress up and take to the lawn to put on a performance. Afterwards, enjoy a selection of traditional garden games, including large dominoes, skittles, and badminton.

