National Trust offers rare chance to live and work at historic Welsh castle

Nation.Cymru Staff

A north Wales castle is offering a rare opportunity for a new live-in member of staff to help care for its historic buildings and grounds.

National Trust Cymru is looking for a Facilities Co-ordinator to help care for Penrhyn Castle and Garden and Plas Newydd House and Garden, with castle accommodation offered as part of the role.

Set on the edge of Eryri, the neo-Norman Penrhyn Castle is surrounded by gardens and woodland. Across the Menai Straits on Ynys Môn, Plas Newydd is a Grade I-listed house with vast grounds.

The Co-ordinator will need “to take on the challenge” of keeping two complex, historic properties running smoothly for over 300,000 annual visitors.

The Facilities Co-ordinator will also ensure compliance and safety standards are met, and deal with the “unexpected challenges” that come with historic buildings.

According to the Trust, the ideal candidate will be resilient, organised, and have a practical mindset, able to balance competing priorities, solve problems under pressure and work closely with a team to keep the sites open and accessible.

The accommodation, a two-bedroom flat within the castle, with a kitchen and lounge, is “part of the package”, the Trust highlighted.

The postholder will also take on the responsibility of being a key representative, alongside two other colleagues, helping to ensure the castle and its grounds are secure.

William Sharp, Facilities Manager for Gogledd Orllewin Cymru (North West Wales), said: “The day-to-day role will see you coordinating contractors and managing key supplier relationships, leading and organising facilities team workstreams, and keeping a close eye on compliance planning and tracking.

“It’s a varied, hands-on role where you’ll be supporting the smooth running of two complex historic properties – and no two days are ever the same. We’re looking for someone who’s ready to embrace that challenge and play a vital role in caring for these special places.”

National Trust Cymru is accepting applications through their site until Sunday, 5 July.