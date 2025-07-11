National Trust to cut 550 staff in bid to slash wage bill following tax hikes

The National Trust is planning to cut around 550 jobs as part of efforts to slash its wage bill after grappling with cost pressures including increased national insurance contributions.

The conservation charity said rising costs were outstripping growth in visitors and donations.

It told staff it wanted to reduce its pay bill and find savings worth £26 million.

The proposals are set to lead to an estimated 6% reduction in jobs across its workforce – which, at the end of February, amounted to 9,575 people.

This is expected to amount to at least 550 full-time roles.

Recent increases to employer national insurance contributions and the national minimum wage have added more than £10 million to its annual wage bill, the charity said.

Budget

The tax hike was a central tenet of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ autumn Budget, to raise billions of pounds for the Treasury.

But it has been met with fierce criticism among businesses affected, many of whom have said they would be forced to pass on the higher costs through job cuts or price rises for customers.

The National Trust said in a statement: “Although demand and support for our work are growing with yearly increases in visitors and donations, increasing costs are outstripping this growth.

“We know how difficult this is for our people and are incredibly grateful for their skill and professionalism.

“We are working hard, with the union Prospect, to make the transition as painless as possible.

“This follows months of other cost-saving measures. We always want to avoid job losses.”

The charity stressed that the proposed changes will enable it to “keep on caring for and championing our shared historic and natural environment in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, long into the future”.

