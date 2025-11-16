National Trust unveils programme of festive events across Wales

The National Trust has announced its series of festive events across Wales, including Christmas markets, winter walks, and opportunities to meet Santa himself.

A variety of historic sites across the country are hosting unique events amid beautiful decorations and bright Christmas lights, detailed below.

Some events are ticketed separately so be sure to check and book in advance of your visit.

NORTH WALES

Chirk Castle and Garden, Wrexham

The festive season is in full swing, with every room at Chirk Castle filled with grand decorations and twinkling lights. Inside, playful shadow puppet theatres will bring the castle’s 700-year history to life. Outside, take a break from Christmas shopping with a winter walk, or follow the woodland spotter trail and see how many of the estate’s cuddly creatures you can spot.

Erddig Hall and Garden, Wrexham

With a backdrop of Nutcracker inspired decorations, including snow, candy, flowers, forests, and a glittering ball, Erddig Hall is bursting with festive cheer. Outside, the magic continues with decorations and a ballet-themed garden trail. After dark, join in with a family crafts session amid beautiful glowing lights (15-18 December).

Penrhyn Castle and Garden, Bangor

Step back in time to a traditional Victorian Christmas at Penrhyn Castle, complete with ornate decorations and twinkling trees throughout the grand rooms. After exploring the castle, younger visitors can take advantage of a selfie station, crafts, a wooden animal spotter trail, storytelling (12 December) and a magician (13-14 December).

Plas Newydd House and Garden, Anglesey

At Plas Newydd’s Music Room, once used for parties by the ‘Dancing Marquess’, you can dance the day away beneath lights and decorations at the Christmas-themed Silent Disco. Once you’ve jingled all the way, take a winter walk through the grounds and capture the memory with a selfie inside the seven-foot wreath.

MID WALES

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool

At Powis Castle, a Narnia-inspired wonderland with twinkling lights, ornate decorations, and towering trees brings the festive fairytale to life. Play hide and seek with tiny mice among the decorations, or head outside to see sparkling projections illuminate the castle’s walls (12-22 December).

Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion

At Llanerchaeron’s annual Christmas Fair ( 5-7 December), the historic estate will be filled with over 70 stalls, twinkling lights, joyful music, and seasonal scents. The beautiful decoration continues inside the Georgian Villa, where you can enjoy a traditional Christmas with dressed trees, natural garlands, and fairy lights.

SOUTH WALES

Dinefwr, Carmarthenshire

As well as the Dinefwr Christmas Fair, Newton House has been decked out for the season, with plenty of Christmas creatures hiding in the tree. And ward off the post-holiday blues with laughter, music and mischief as you partake in Wales’ cherished Mari Lwyd tradition.

Dyffryn Gardens, Cardiff

Frosty paths, crisp air, and quiet beauty make Dyffryn Gardens the perfect place to escape the Christmas rush and take a peaceful stroll. It’s not all tranquility, however, as Father Christmas needs help finding his lost reindeer! With fun challenges and beautiful decorations, the family can slow down this December at Dyffryn.

Tredegar House, Newport

Twinkling lights and festive magic are bringing history to life at Tredegar House, with 500 years of festive traditions detailed throughout the mansion. Over 100 Christmas trees, thousands of glowing lights and lanterns, and a 250-year-old cedar are on show. Get in the festive spirit by visiting during ‘Late Nights’ (12-23 December).

Tudor Merchant’s House, Tenby

Step into a 16th-century Christmas and explore two floors filled with fresh greenery, fragrant oranges, and warming spices. Don’t miss the grand table set for a lavish feast. Little ones can meet the mischievous ‘Lord of Misrule’, master of the Feast of Fools, and receive a free Tudor toy.

To explore the full range of events and activities on offer, and to book tickets, visit the National Trust site here.