Nationally significant 455 acre solar development moves a step closer

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A London-based company has formally submitted plans to the Welsh Government for a massive new solar and battery storage facility.

The proposed scheme, put forward by London-based Bodelwyddan Solar and Energy Storage Ltd, would cover around 184 hectares (455 acres) of agricultural land across the Denbighshire and Conwy border to the north and south of Bodelwyddan.

In addition to the main solar site, the project encompasses a dedicated cable corridor designed to connect the facility directly to the Bodelwyddan Substation.

According to the application, “around 70% of the site lies within Conwy County Borough and 30% within Denbighshire County”.

The application says that the “Future Wales: The National Plan 2040” planning policy means Wales must work to “its target of generating 70% of consumed electricity by renewable means by 2030 and a revised target of 100% by 2035”.

Because of its scale, the scheme has been classed as a “Development of National Significance” (DNS), meaning planning inspectors at Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) will examine the application and Welsh Government ministers – rather than local councils – will make the final decision.

The matter has already been discussed as part of early consultation talks by Conwy County Council’s planning committee in December 2025.

Both Denbighshire County Council and Conwy County Council have been notified about the development, and both councillors and residents have under a month to make their representations.

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council commented: “The council is requested to provide a Local Impact Report (LIR) to PEDW as part of the process. Often the timescales set out for submission prevent LIRs being drafted and circulated to our Planning Committee for ratification.

“As such, draft LIRs are usually sent to local and lead members with comments invited. It should be noted, however, that local members and any other councillor or member of the public are entitled to submit their own comments direct to PEDW within the time period specified.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said the application will be examined by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) before being determined by Welsh Ministers. The closing date for representations is November 23.

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