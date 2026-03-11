Natural Resources Wales and local council secure High Court injunction to protect wildlife site

Amelia Jones

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and a rural county council have won a High Court injunction to halt illegal activity damaging a protected wildlife site.

Monmouthshire County Council and NRW have secured an injunction to protect Whitewall Common, Magor, which is part of the highly sensitive Magor and Undy Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The full injunction, granted on 26 February 2026 at the Cardiff District Registry of the High Court, prohibits named individuals:

Ronald Connors, Jeremiah Connors, Luke Williams, Anthony Strange, Morgan Harvey, Andrew Barton and Tobermore Paving & Development Ltd and “persons unknown” from carrying out a range of activities on the land, including:

Depositing waste or materials

Carrying out construction or groundworks

Damaging or altering reens or watercourses, including Whitewater Winter Sewer Reen and Mill Reen

Interfering with flood-risk management infrastructure

Moving or removing concrete blocks placed to secure the site

Following the order being granted, NRW and Monmouthshire County Council acted swiftly to secure the entrance to the site by installing large concrete blocks to prevent further unauthorised access.

Magor and Undy SSSI is a vital part of the Gwent Levels, one of Wales’ most historically significant and ecologically rich landscapes.

The site is protected for its network of ancient reens — traditional man-made drainage ditches found across the Gwent Levels — which host a wide range of rare aquatic plants and insects, and is as important site for the shrill carder bee.

Because the injunction also applies to “persons unknown”, any individual entering the site to carry out restricted activities may be held in contempt of court, risking fines, seizure of assets, or imprisonment.

Internationally recognised

Ioan Williams, NRW’s Operations Manager (Land and Assets) for South East Wales, said: “The Magor and Undy SSSI is internationally recognised for its rare wildlife and ancient reen systems, and we will not allow its destruction to continue.

“Securing this order reflects months of hard work by our teams and our partners at Monmouthshire County Council. It’s a vital step in protecting one of Wales’ most sensitive and historically important landscapes.

“Anyone considering breaching this injunction — whether named in the order or not — should be in no doubt about the consequences and this injunction should be a clear deterrent.

“If you enter this site to dump waste, carry out works, damage reens or interfere with the concrete blocks, you will face legal action. We will continue to use every legal tool available to protect this SSSI and hold those responsible to account.”

Managing flood risk

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Whitewall Common is a nationally important landscape that must be protected for both its wildlife and its role in managing flood risk.

“Located within the Gwent Levels SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), this area is one of the largest of its kind in Wales. It is crucial for various species and habitats at both national and international levels.

“This injunction sends a clear message that unlawful activity causing environmental harm will not be tolerated in Monmouthshire.

“We have worked closely with Natural Resources Wales to secure this order and to take immediate action on the ground to prevent further damage.

“The council will continue to use all available legal powers, alongside our partners, to safeguard this sensitive site and protect it for future generations.”